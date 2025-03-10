Natasha Osawaru, the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, has addressed allegations that the beads her fiance, singer, 2baba, wears on his neck and wrist have been spiritually fortified.

In February, PREMIUM TIMES reported that 2Baba’s mother, Rose Idibia, accused Ms Osawaru of placing the said beads on her son’s hand and neck to exert a spiritual hold over him.

She pleaded with Ms Osawaru to release her son, claiming he was under her spell.

Mrs Idibia’s plea came amid her son’s unexpected engagement to Natasha Osawaru, a graduate of Igbinedion University, Edo State, following his separation from Annie, his wife of 12 years.

However, during an interview with journalist Stella Korkus, Ms Osawaru, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), clarified the significance of the beads being worn by the music star.

Recounting how the beads ended up with the ‘African Queen’ hitmaker, the lawmaker said: “On my last birthday, my mum gave me three nice beads, they call it “EZENEKA’ which means river that never runs dry. The pearl on his neck was given to me by my grandad, the queen of England, who gave it to him when she was alive. You know my grandad was a knight to the Queen of England.

“So they are just traditional beads, he liked them and wore them, there is nothing to it and are not diabolical and do not also contain juju. I did not wear them on him; he saw them and liked them and wore them; if you observe, you will see that he likes beads a lot and has been wearing several before now.”

Allegations

Additionally, the lawmaker, who holds a Master’s degree in Film Production from Full Sail University, USA, stated that she pays little attention to the allegations circulating online against her.

She emphasised that she is not active on social media platforms and, therefore, has neither seen nor heard the accusations.

“I entered the Assembly at the age of 28, I am 29 right now, so when people see people with that kind of energy, what do you want them to say? All this alleging and alleging, I don’t care about them because I am who I am and a happy person. I don’t even have an Instagram account, so I don’t get to see or read all these allegations.

“Those were opened by my team, and they run it and post things not me and I stopped them from telling me about the lies being posted about me online. I am focusing on my career, and I am blazing on it, and that’s all I care about.”

Background

The newspaper reported that the 49-year-old singer proposed to Ms Osawaru in the presence of friends just days after making an unexpected appearance at the State House of Assembly during a plenary session.

Before proposing to the lawmaker in a private setting surrounded by friends, his visit to the Assembly had already sparked rumours about their relationship, making it a trending topic.

2Baba, who faced heavy criticism in the lead-up to his proposal, dispelled all doubts in a video shared on his Instagram page, where he announced that he’d marry the lawmaker.

His proposal came just seventeen days after ending his relationship with Ms Annie. His romance with Ms Annie began as a friendship in 1999 before blossoming into love.

Ms Annie gained widespread recognition in 2004 after starring in 2Baba’s iconic ‘African Queen’ music video, which catapulted her into the spotlight.

In 2008, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Isabella. On Valentine’s Day in 2012, 2Baba proposed to Annie in Lagos, and they later held a private wedding that same year.

Their grand white wedding took place in Dubai on 23 March 2013. The following year, they welcomed their second daughter, Olivia.

Throughout their marriage, they faced numerous challenges, primarily due to 2Baba’s past relationship with Pero Adeniyi, the mother of three of his children.

Despite public scrutiny and turbulence, they renewed their vows in 2022 to mark their 10th anniversary, reaffirming their commitment and cementing their status as one of Nigeria’s most celebrated celebrity couples.

Since 2Baba announced their divorce on 27 January, Annie has remained absent from social media.

