The State Working Committee (SWC) of the Labour Party (LP) in Imo State has passed a vote of no confidence in its Chairperson, Callistus Ihejiagwa.
The SWC announced this at a news briefing in Owerri on Friday.
Speaking on behalf of the committee, Bright Ofurum, the party’s Publicity Secretary, cited alleged autocracy, financial recklessness, constitutional breaches, and betrayal of the party’s principles as reasons for the action.
Mr Ofurum said that Mr Ihejiagwa had abused the office of the chairperson, allegedly “acting as a stooge for the ruling All Progressives Congress”.
|
He described Mr Ihejiagwa’s leadership as “high-handed”, alleging that he sidelined key officials and stakeholders in making major party decisions.
He also accused the embattled chairperson of usurpation of SWC constitutional functions.
According to him, the chairperson makes unilateral decisions and restructuring party leadership at both state and local levels without due process and not informing the leader of the party in Imo, Athan Achonu.
“Ihejiagwa exploited his personal relationship with the National Chairman to override due process, using his influence to impose changes without consultation.
“We consider his actions as a direct sabotage of the LP’s mission in Imo, and his continued leadership would weaken our party’s position in the state and jeopardise its electoral prospects.
“His dictatorial leadership style, disregard for stakeholders, and constant restructuring of party executives for personal gain have made him unfit to continue in office,” Mr Ofurum said.
He said the SWC demanded Mr Ihejiagwa’s immediate resignation and urged the national chairperson to intervene and reconstitute the SWC.
However, he urged the national chairperson to reinstate hardworking members whom Mr Ihejiagwa “illegally removed” under the pretense of having the national chairperson’s backing.
Mr Ofurum warned that Mr Ihejiagwa’s continued stay in office could have dire consequences for LP in Imo, particularly endangering the party’s House of Representatives member and his Imo assembly counterpart.
He said that if immediate action was not taken, LP in Imo risked internal collapse, saying that many party chieftains had already lost confidence in his leadership.
ALSO READ: ANALYSIS: Factors that helped Hope Uzodinma win Imo governorship poll
“LP stands for integrity, transparency, and accountability.
“But Callistus Ihejiagwa has betrayed these values, and for the sake of the party’s future in Imo, he must step down immediately,” the publicity secretary said.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that party officials at the briefing included the state Secretary, Paulinus Udechukwu, the Zonal Chairperson/Deputy State Chairperson, Charles Uzomba (Orlu), Sunday Ike (Okigwe), and Innocent Nwadavid (Owerri).
Others were the state Woman Leader, Chinedu Oleka, state Legal Adviser, Emeka Ihejirika, and the State Organising Secretary, Joseph Mbama.
Also present were the Assistant State Secretary, Chris Uzowuru, the Okigwe Zonal Woman Leader, Adanma Nwauka, and the Okigwe Youth Leader, Amarachi Anyanwu, among others.
Mr Ihejiagwa has denied the allegations made against him.
“Those allegations are not true, I remain the Imo LP chairman,” he said.
