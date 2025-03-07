The All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun screening seven governorship aspirants who purchased the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to contest the party ticket for the 8 November 2025 election in Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the nomination form was sold at N40 million, while the expression of interest form cost N10 million.

The APC generated N350 million from the sale of the forms to the seven governorship aspirants, which include Chukuma Umeoji, Obiora Okonkwo, Nicholas Ukachukwu, Paul Chukwuma, Johnbosco Onunkwo, Valentine Ozigbo, and Edozie Madu.

The aspirants, whose screening ended on Saturday, will contest for the party’s ticket at its primary election on 5 April.

Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairperson, inaugurated the party’s Anambra Governorship Election Screening Committee on Friday in Abuja and promised the aspirants free, fair, and transparent primaries.

According to him, the committee is among other things, expected to scrutinise the original credentials submitted by the aspirants to ensure that they were authentic.

The committee’s Chairperson, Ibrahim Shema, a former governor of Katsina, thanked the party’s leadership for the confidence it has placed in its members.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He assured that the committee would deliver on its mandate, noting that all the aspirants were qualified and capable of winning Anambra for the APC.

At its meeting on Thursday, the APC National Working Committee adopted indirect primaries to select the party’s governorship candidate in Anambra.

Ajibola Basiru, the party’s national secretary, had earlier said that the decision was taken to ensure that all its stakeholders in Anambra were “carried along as advised by the State Working Committee”.

“It was formally decided at the meeting that the mode of emergence of the candidate for that election will be through indirect primary,” the APC scribe had said.

Mr Basiru added that a stakeholders’ meeting with the state working committee, state caucus, and aspirants will be held at the party’s national headquarters at a later date to discuss the issue further.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

