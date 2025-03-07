The All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun screening seven governorship aspirants who purchased the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to contest the party ticket for the 8 November 2025 election in Anambra.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the nomination form was sold at N40 million, while the expression of interest form cost N10 million.
The APC generated N350 million from the sale of the forms to the seven governorship aspirants, which include Chukuma Umeoji, Obiora Okonkwo, Nicholas Ukachukwu, Paul Chukwuma, Johnbosco Onunkwo, Valentine Ozigbo, and Edozie Madu.
The aspirants, whose screening ended on Saturday, will contest for the party’s ticket at its primary election on 5 April.
|
Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairperson, inaugurated the party’s Anambra Governorship Election Screening Committee on Friday in Abuja and promised the aspirants free, fair, and transparent primaries.
According to him, the committee is among other things, expected to scrutinise the original credentials submitted by the aspirants to ensure that they were authentic.
The committee’s Chairperson, Ibrahim Shema, a former governor of Katsina, thanked the party’s leadership for the confidence it has placed in its members.
He assured that the committee would deliver on its mandate, noting that all the aspirants were qualified and capable of winning Anambra for the APC.
At its meeting on Thursday, the APC National Working Committee adopted indirect primaries to select the party’s governorship candidate in Anambra.
ALSO READ: Anambra 2025: PDP extends deadline as aspirants refuse to buy forms
Ajibola Basiru, the party’s national secretary, had earlier said that the decision was taken to ensure that all its stakeholders in Anambra were “carried along as advised by the State Working Committee”.
“It was formally decided at the meeting that the mode of emergence of the candidate for that election will be through indirect primary,” the APC scribe had said.
Mr Basiru added that a stakeholders’ meeting with the state working committee, state caucus, and aspirants will be held at the party’s national headquarters at a later date to discuss the issue further.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999