Today, most newspaper headlines featured the Senate dismissing Senator Akpoti’s sexual harassment petition against the Senate President, Godwill Akpabio.

The Daily Trust reported under the headline, “Alleged sexual harassment: Senate dismisses Natasha’s petition against Apabio,” that the Senate declared Mrs Natasha’s sexual harassment and abuse of office petition against the Senate President dead on arrival.

This Nigerian newspaper headline reported, “Senate throws out Natasha’s ‘sensational’ allegation against Senate President Akpabio, says presentation violates rulebook.”

Salient Times said, “Senate dismisses Natasha’s petition as invalid.”

“Senate to Natasha: Sexual harassment petition against Akpabio dead on arrival,” Blueprint reported.

Amebo said, “’Dead on arrival’ — Senate panel dismisses Natasha Akpoti’s petition against Akpabio.”

Daily Sun reported that, “Akpabio breaks silence on Akpoti.”

Daily Independent reported,”At No Time Will I Ever Harass Any Woman, Akpabio Declares.”

Meanwhile, First Bank’s announcement still occupied the entire cover page of a few newspapers like it did yesterday.

The cover pages of the newspapers such as Tribune, Leadership, Punch and The Nation read “FirstBank HQ Groundbreaking Ceremony.”

However, the Matrix reported, “Budget Presentation Ultimatum Expires: Fubara, Assembly Set For Fresh Showdown.”

“FG approves #10.3bn for diabetes kits, HIV drugs, after USAID suspension,” News Direct also reported.

According to Business Day, “Nigeria’s boldest budget faces execution hurdles.”

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

