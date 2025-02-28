The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied allegations of selective conduct of elections to fill vacancies resulting from defections by serving lawmakers.

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, made the clarification in a statement on Friday in Abuja, responding to claims made by Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

Mr Oyekanmi noted that no specific instances of selective action were provided by the governor.

However, Mr Fubara’s statement specifically accused the commission of failing to fill vacancies due to the ongoing crisis in the Rivers State House of Assembly, where two factions were fighting for control.

Mr Oyekanmi acknowledged the situation in Rivers but emphasised that the matter was subjudice with cases pending in court, including at the Supreme Court.

He explained that INEC could not act until the final judicial decision was made to avoid any actions that might be deemed invalid or wasteful of public resources.

Mr Oyekanmi also urged public officials to exercise caution in their statements to prevent misleading the public and undermining public institutions, especially when legal matters were still under judicial consideration.

(NAN)

