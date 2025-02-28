The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, has described ousted Speaker Mudashiru Obasa’s plenary with four lawmakers and the disruption of the assembly as a ‘show of shame’.

Speaking to journalists after the court hearing at the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, on Friday, Ms Meranda said that a quorum in the Assembly required more members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Obasa and his security details stormed the assembly complex on Thursday and entered the Speaker’s Office.

Mr Obasa also presided over a four-member plenary even though he had sued the Lagos Assembly and the Speaker to court over what he termed as “unlawful removal.”

Ms Meranda told journalists that plenary could only be held when they had numbers that formed a quorum, “So, if Obasa was sitting with three or four members, then he was only doing theatre.”

The Speaker said that Mr Obasa still held a seat in the Assembly and had the right to visit the assembly complex but his invasion of her office was unacceptable.

According to her, “I think he is still a member of the House of Assembly, so he has every right to come but the invasion and breaking into my office, that is really a big one.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Ms Meranda emphasised that the legal battle was only beginning, and urged all parties to allow the legal teams to handle the matter.

“This is actually just the beginning. Just like what happened in there, both parties have their representatives and I think we should allow the legal team to do their job,” she said.

The Speaker, who disclosed that her initially withdrawn security detail was restored, said it was a contrast to the usual level of protection she received.

According to her, presently I have three or four policemen, whereas my normal security details are 12 policemen, four DSS, and two anti-bomb units. But I don’t have up to that presently.

Ms Meranda said the Lagos APC leadership was taking its own steps in resolving the speakership tussle.

“We are definitely consulting with our leaders and all rightful things will be done at the right time. Let us assure the people of Lagos that we are still committed to our party.

“We are still committed to our leadership and we are still committed to serving the people of Lagos State. That is what is more important.

“I want to assure them that we are very law-abiding and we are doing everything within our power just to make sure that we don’t take it more than this level.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observed that Mr Obasa was sighted at the assembly complex on Friday with his team while the 35 lawmakers that were earlier at the assembly drove out of the premises.

NAN reports that legislative workers avoided the premises for fear of victimisation.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

