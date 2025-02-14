Lagos is set to witness another historic sporting event as the 10th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon takes place this Saturday.

The organisers have declared the key goal this year is to achieve the prestigious Platinum Label status, a feat that would cement the marathon’s place among the world’s elite races.

Gunning for Platinum Label

Speaking at a World Press Conference in Lagos on Friday, Managing Director/CEO of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Yetunde Olopade, expressed confidence in achieving this milestone.

“Our eyes are set on achieving this, which I believe will be a strong position for Lagos State and Nigeria as a country,” she stated. “We have done everything we can, and I am optimistic we will get it.”

Ms Olopade extended her appreciation to the event’s sponsors, particularly the Lagos State Government and Access Bank, for their unwavering support over the past decade, describing it as “ten glorious years of strong partnership.”

Countdown to a Landmark Race

The General Manager of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Olympian Yusuf Alli, highlighted the race’s evolution, emphasising its proximity to securing the Platinum Label category.

“Our major target this Saturday is for one of the elite athletes to finish the race in 2 hours and 10 minutes,” Mr Alli explained. “This is a key requirement for the Platinum Label, and we are confident in our elite runners to deliver.”

Mr Alli added that the marathon has met all the prerequisites for the prestigious recognition and is working hard to become the first in Africa to attain it.

“We have a strong lineup of elite runners this year. In the male category, we have seven Gold Label runners and two Platinum Label athletes, while the female category boasts five Gold Label runners and one Platinum Label competitor. The World Athletics (WA) ranking system has changed, requiring runners to be among the top 300, and we are well-positioned to meet this requirement.”

A race in honour of Herbert Wigwe

Overcome with emotion, Mr Alli dedicated the marathon’s success to the late MD/CEO of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash alongside his wife and son on the day of the 2024 edition of the event in the United States.

Bigger Rewards

Mr Alli revealed that the prize money for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon would increase if the event attains the Platinum Label.

“When we secured the Silver Label, the prize money was $30,000. It increased to $50,000 with the Gold Label. Upon achieving Platinum status, the prize purse will automatically increase,” he noted.

Sponsors and Government support

The Group Head of Corporate Communications at Access Bank Plc, Amaechi Okobi, reiterated the importance of continuously improving the event.

“We are happy that many sponsors have joined this race, but we must do everything possible to make it even better,” Mr Okobi stated.

The Chairperson of the Lagos Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, affirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting the marathon, recognising its global reputation.

“This marathon has become one of the most prestigious races worldwide,” Mr Fatodu remarked. “It provides a platform for cultural exchange, allowing our people to engage with participants from different parts of the world.”

Elite athletes in town

Already, elite athletes and participants from across the world have landed in Lagos ahead of Saturday’s race.

During a symposium for accredited journalists at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, Mr Alli reiterated the race’s readiness for a new chapter.

“The timing of the athletes is crucial for our goal of achieving Platinum Label status,” he said. “We have addressed previous challenges, such as water supply, and introduced new incentives, including pacers, to make this edition even more remarkable.”

To enhance the race experience, organisers have introduced three pacers for the men’s category and one for the women’s category.

The General Manager for the Lagos Marathon elaborated on the strategy:

“One pacer will drop out at 30km, another at 35km, and the final one at 40km. However, if any pacer has the endurance, they are allowed to complete the race and potentially win.”

