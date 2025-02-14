Today, the National Assembly’s passage of the 2025 budget is featured on the front pages of major Nigerian newspapers.

“National Assembly passes N54.99tr 2025 record high budget,” the New Nigerian reported.

“NASS passes N54.99trn 2025 Budget,” The Times also reported. The Sun reported that “NASS passes increased 2025 budget.”

“2025 budget: N700bn to cushion withdrawal of US support to Nigeria,” This Nigeria reported.

“NASS passes N54.99trn 2025 Budget Proposal,” The Matrix reported.

The Independent newspaper reported the news under the headline, “NASS Passes N54.99 trn 2025 Budget, Raises Own Share To N344.85bn.”

Reports of MTN reversing its tariff and issuing a letter of apology also made headlines.

The First News headline read, “MTN apologises after shocking 200% data price hike.”

The Point newspaper said, “MTN begs Nigerians over 200% data bundle hike, says adjustment was an error.”

Vanguard reported the news as “Telecoms: MTN backpedals, reverses 200% data tariff hike.”

It also reported that “Banks limiting ATM withdrawal below N20,000 face CBN penalty.”

The Point reported that “CBN pushes for local production of telecom components to reduce pressure on naira.”

The newspaper also said, “Marine & Blue Economy Ministry records 77% revenue growth in 2024.”

According to Daily Trust, “Ribadu tackles Canada for ‘denying’ CDS, others visas.”

The Nation said, “S’West governors join forces to ward off ISWAP bandits.”

“Fishery, aquaculture to hit N4trn in F’s ambitious growth plan,” according to News Direct.

Leadership reported, “ACF, Afenifere renew stance on the rotational presidency.”

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

