The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has disagreed with the findings of the 2019 Auditor-General’s Report, which alleged the disappearance of 3,907 rifles and pistols from various police formations across the country.

In a letter addressed to the Senate, Mr Egbetokun argued that the claims made in the report were “rooted in factual inaccuracies.”

The letter was read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during Thursday’s plenary.

Mr Egbetokun expressed concern over the public scrutiny and criticism the police faced following the release of the audit report, noting that the allegations had caused reputational damage both domestically and internationally.

He said such claims could have adverse effects on the credibility of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), which could lead to public distrust and unwarranted international concerns.

“The public vilification of the police force during the session was deeply troubling, particularly as the allegations presented were entirely rooted in factual inaccuracies,” the letter reads.

“This unfortunate incident has had far-reaching consequences, perpetuating a very false narrative about our institution and the force’s leadership, both domestically and internationally. The reputational damage inflicted upon our country and its public institution is unimaginable,” the letter said.

Audit queries and Senate probe

The IGP had previously sent a representative, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Sulaiman Abdul, to appear before the Senate Committee on Public Accounts to address the concerns raised in the Auditor-General’s Report.

The committee sought clarifications regarding the alleged disappearance of 3,907 firearms in 2020, as well as a separate claim of 178,459 missing firearms, including 88,078 AK-47 rifles, from police inventory.

During the session, lawmakers raised the alarm over the possibility that the missing firearms could have fallen into the wrong hands, a situation that could increase criminal activities across the country.

Onyekachi Nwebonyi, who chaired the committee sitting, ruled that the police chief must provide a more comprehensive response and reappear before the committee.

IGP’s appeal for confidentiality and investigation

In his letter to the Senate, Mr Egbetokun urged the upper chamber to allow for a thorough internal investigation by the police force before drawing conclusions.

“In light of this, I respectfully implore the Senate leadership to intervene and to grant the police force sufficient time to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged missing firearms from the armories as of December 2020.”

He also advocated for closed-door discussions on security-related matters to prevent the spread of misinformation and to safeguard national security.

“We appreciate the Senate Committee’s probe into the alleged missing firearms and urge the Committee to conduct future hearings on sensitive security issues in camera so that the wrong impression will not be created in the minds of Nigerians and in the minds of the international community. This is crucial to prevent misinformation and ensure national security.

“Conducting hearings on these sensitive security issues in camera will help prevent the spread of misinformation and protect national security interests. It will also allow for more candid discussions and fact-findings without compromising sensitive information.

“I am committed to maintaining a strong partnership with the National Assembly, working together to drive positive changes in our country and improving the lives of Nigerians and the security of the nation.”

Akpabio’s response and need for further investigation

After reading the letter, Mr Nwebonyi attempted to respond to the matter, but the senate president ruled out further discussion.

“No further discussion. There was clear misinformation on the issue of missing firearms.The IGP’s letter is very clear,” Mr Akpabio said.

The senate president, however, assured that both the Senate and the police would conduct separate investigations into the matter.

“Investigation will be done both internally by the police and further investigation will also be conducted by the Senate particularly. This is to inform the general public that the information brought out on that day was totally false and inaccurate.”

