Obiora Okonkwo, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in the 8 November election in Anambra State, has promised to “return power to the people and engender community-driven development” if elected.

Mr Obiora, a professor, stated this on Wednesday while speaking with reporters in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

He said Anambra has witnessed “poor governance and retrogression” under the current administration, which, according to him, “has not done anything spectacular to deserve a second term”.

Mr Obiora, who is the founder of United Nigeria Air, said insecurity and steady outflow of business because of the harsh environment was crippling Anambra despite the resourcefulness and entrepreneurial spirit of the people.

He urged governments to always project themselves strategically to benefit from the federal government’s tax reforms by encouraging productivity and an increase in business activities.

“Anambra is not faring well in terms of kilometers of road constructed. Using public funds to build a fun city and naming it after yourself is not doing well but sheer egoism; no serious leader names projects after himself while still in office.

“Government must be able to relate well with a cross section of the society, including investors, the entrepreneurs, and the middle or low class. That is the way to understand their challenges,” he said.

Mr Obiora said if elected, he would create an enabling environment that would harness input from traditional institutions, town union leadership, and the business class for all-inclusive development.

He said this was the best time for the APC to take over power in Anambra, given the “dismal performance” of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)-led government. He added that consensus-building and unity within the APC were needed.

Mr Obiora dismissed zoning, which he described as the internal arrangement of APGA, saying it should not be an issue when the people were in dire need of competent leaders.

The aspirant said he was in the race for the love of Anambra and was not desperate to be governor.

“Zoning came into being in 2010 when a former governor wanted to go for second tenure, he met the people from the North and promised to handover to them as he was the only one that would do one term at that time.

“Even, when APGA produced a candidate, the current governor and other persons from the South contested for the ticket from other parties.

“Zoning is not an issue now. Anambra is in a fix. The economy is destroyed, businesses are shutting down, and insecurity is ravaging us. We need a sensitive government.”

(NAN)

