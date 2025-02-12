Reports of the former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, accusing the federal government of an alleged plot to arrest and detain him illegally dominated headlines today.
“I Won’t Be Bullied Into Exile, el-Rufa’i Declares,” The New Nigerian reported.
“I’m being forced to go on exile, E-Rufai cries out,” The Point reported.
|
The News Direct reported the news under the headline, “Arrest rumours: I have no plans to go on self-exile — El-Rufai.”
However, The Nation reported, “2027: Ganduje fires back at El-Rufai for attacking Tinubu.”
The implementation of tariff cost increases by service providers also made headlines.
The Point reported, “Uproar as MTN implements 50% tariff hike, raises data charges.”
The Independent said, “Reps ask FG to suspend telecom tariff hike, say it’s insensitive.”
Punch also reported that “Reps demand reversal as new pricing begins.”
Meanwhile, according to The Daily Times, “CBN raises AIM withdrawal charges to N500, ends free transactions.
The Guardian said, “CBN bets on breaking PoS monopoly, improving banks’ cash operations.”
The Matrix reported that “Reps halt planned
Telecom tariff hike, demand better service.”
It also reported that “PDP Crisis: NWC wades in, talks tough.”
Other headlines are; “Shettima to northerners: Unite against poverty, destitution,” The Monitor reported.
The News Direct said, “Nigeria leading African energy revolution with local content — Lokpobiri.”
Platform Times reported that “Neglected to death: How Ogun rural communities struggle without basic healthcare.”
Blueprint also reported, “Ganduje to Northerners: Drop your 2027 ambition for Tinubu’s second term.”
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999