Nigerian Pentecostal Christians will converge in Abuja for three days this week to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

This was disclosed on Sunday by the Senior Pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Paul Enenche.

He said the anniversary conference will be held from 12 to 14 February.

PFN, founded in 1985, is a body of all Pentecostal churches and Christians in the country. It is one of the five blocs of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the umbrella body of all Christians in Nigeria.

The other blocs are the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), and Evangelical Church Winning All/ Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria.

Mr Enenche said the three-day 18th biennial conference would be hosted by his church in its 100,000-seater auditorium called Glory Dome in the Lord’s Garden on Airport Road.

The flyer for the conference, endorsed by PFN President Wale Oke, listed some of the prominent Pentecostal Christian leaders in the country as speakers and ministers at the event.

They include the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo, General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Bible Church, William Kumuyi and General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Daniel Olukoya.

Others are Ayo Oritsejafor of Word of Life Bible Church, Mike Okonkwo of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, Margaret Idahosa of Church of God Mission (CGM), David Ibiyomie of Salvation Ministries, Sam Aboyeji of FourSquare Gospel Church, Mercy Ezekiel of the Christian Pentecostal Mission (CPM) and Mr Enenche.

Uma Ukpai, Felix Omobude, Isa El-Buba, Victor Kanmi, Paul Nwachukwu, Cosmas Ilechukwu, John-Praise Daniel, Elijah Abira, Poju Oyemade, William Okoye of All Christians Fellowship Mission, and Isaac Komolafe are also listed.

The conference will feature popular gospel singers and worship leaders, including Nathaniel Bassey, Dusin Oyekan, Solomon Lange and Prospa Ochimana.

The Glory Dome, commissioned in November 2018, has undergone a massive renovation in readiness for the event.

Mr Enenche enjoined all church members and other Pentecostal Christians nationwide to attend the event.

“It’s a great blessing to have them in our midst. It’s a week of blessing,” he added.

The DIGC pastor announced that the power communion service of the church held every Wednesday has been shifted to Tuesday because of the PFN anniversary.

About PFN

Seven presidents have led PFN during its 40 years of existence.

The founding president was James Boyejo of the FourSquare Gospel Church (1985-1992), Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (1992-1995), Benson Idahosa of the Church of God Mission (1995-1998), and Mike Okonkwo (1998-2005).

Others are Ayo Oritsejafor of Word of Life Bible Church (2005-2013), Felix Omobude of New Covenant Gospel Church (2013-2021), and the incumbent, Wale Oke, of Sword of the Spirit Church, who assumed office in 2021.

