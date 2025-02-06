The Senate, on Thursday, confirmed three nominees of President Bola Tinubu for appointment as National Electoral Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner.
Their confirmation followed the presentation and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters at plenary.
The confirmed nominees for the National Electoral Commissioner are Tukur Abdulrazaq, representing North-west; Sunday Aja representing South-east; and Saseyib Ibeyemi for Resident Electoral Commissioner, representing Ondo State.
Earlier, while presenting the report of the committee for consideration, Committee Chairperson Alli Sharafadeen said the three nominees were seasoned electoral managers who had been found suitable for the appointments.
|
He said that there was no petition against the nominees. Hence, he recommends that the Senate confirms their appointment.
READ ALSO: Ganduje, APC NWC receive Ned Nwoko, vow to take over Delta in 2027
Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, (APC-Kano), who presided over the plenary after their confirmation, commended the committee for its input in the confirmation process.
He urged the confirmed persons to put in their best in the discharge of their electoral duties.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999