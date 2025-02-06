The tech giant Google has unveiled a list of Nigeria’s most visited and reviewed locations on its widely used navigation platform, Google Maps.

The company released the list to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its free web service and mobile app, which provides information about places worldwide.

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Google West Africa, disclosed these locations in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

The highlighted places, ranging from restaurants and cafés to tourist attractions and museums, offer diverse experiences. They stand out not just for their popularity but also for the unique experiences they offer, making them a must-visit for any traveller.

According to the statement, New Berger Roundabout, Ojodu, Ikeja, Lagos State, Fela’s Shrine in Ikeja and Emir’s Palace in Kano City, Kano State are among the most reviewed visitor attractions.

These places have garnered significant attention due to their historical, cultural, and culinary significance, making them must-visit destinations for anyone exploring Nigeria. The criteria for these selections include the number of reviews, average rating, and unique experiences offered.

Most reviewed spots

Other most reviewed visitor attractions are Dimplediva_scent, Oniru Private Beach, The Good Beach, Rumuokoro Flyover, Railway Compound (Ebute Meta, Lagos), Abia Tower Roundabout (Umuahia), and Idumagbo Junction Eyo Statue.

Additionally, the most reviewed restaurants include Mega Chicken, Farmcity, Lekki Lounge, Crush Cafe, Hard Rock Cafe, Domino’s Pizza, Wuse, Jevinik Restaurant, Cactus Restaurant, The Junkyard Grills, BluCabana Restaurant & Cafe, and Domino’s Pizza, Yaba. These eateries are known for their diverse menus, unique dining experiences, and excellent customer service, making them popular for locals and tourists.

Furthermore, the statement revealed Flowershop Cafe, Oliver’s Café, Salamander Cafe, Café de Vie, Wood House Cafe, TOP BEANS Coffee & More, Creamslices Cafe, Café Flour, Ketchup, and Ark City Cafe & Grill as the most reviewed cafes.

Furthermore, the most reviewed parks include City Park (Abuja), Muri Okunola Park, Tinubu Square, Ndubuisi Kanu Park, Freedom Park (Lagos), Johnson Jakande Tinubu (JJT) Park, Millennium Park, Shitta Roundabout Park, JD Leisure Park, and Trans-Amusement Park.

Likewise, the most reviewed museums are the National Museum (Benin City), Kalakuta Museum, National Museum (Lagos), Open Heavens International Centre (OOPL), National Commission for Museums and Monuments (Kaduna), Arewa House, Gidan Makama Museum, Sculpture Garden, and National Museum of Unity.

Dynamic platform

Mr Kola-Ogunlade stated that the app or free web was an essential tool for over 2 billion monthly users.

He added that Google Maps had evolved from an essential mapping tool into a dynamic platform that enabled people to explore, navigate, and discover new experiences.

“It’s become an essential tool for more than 2 billion monthly users, providing comprehensive information, and vibrant Maps has evolved from a critical mapping tool into a dynamic platform that shapes users’ understanding of the world. Its rich and up-to-date information empowers users to navigate confidently wherever their journey takes them, enlightening them about the world around them.

“Its evolution has brought a wealth of features to enhance every journey. Need a little inspiration? Ask Maps, powered by Gemini, for curated ideas on where to go. Travelling? The ‘Directory’ tab helps you explore what’s available in airports. Want to get your bearings quickly? Augmented reality allows you to understand an area at a glance. Even everyday tasks, like finding the cheapest petrol station nearby, are made easier with Google Maps”, Mr Kola-Ogunlade added.

He stated that Google Maps has played a crucial role in helping people in Nigeria discover new places and navigate with confidence.

Key features

Furthermore, he highlighted Google Maps’ key accomplishments and features.

Mr Kola-Ogunlade noted that Google Maps has evolved over the years, introducing features such as Gemini for inspiration, airport navigation, augmented reality, and tools for finding the cheapest gas.

Other features include Street View time travel, reservations, group planning, stress-free arrivals, AI-powered route previews, and fuel-efficient route suggestions.

“1 trillion kilometres of directions have been provided. The platform includes 250 million businesses and places, and 500 million people contribute to the maps annually. There are 100 million daily updates. These numbers highlight the impact of Google Maps on a global scale and locally in Nigeria.

“We believe this milestone provides a great opportunity to highlight how Google Maps continues to shape how Nigerians experience and navigate the world”, he added.

