Bitcoin and crypto casinos are quickly becoming the top choice for online gamers, and it’s easy to see why. With fast withdrawals, low fees, and enhanced privacy, these platforms offer a far superior experience compared to traditional casinos. Plus, with a wide variety of exciting games and provably fair play, you can enjoy peace of mind while gaming.

Some of the best crypto casinos leading the charge include JACKBIT, 7Bit, BitStarz, KatsuBet, and MIRAX. Sign up now and dive into a secure, seamless, and thrilling gaming experience!

👑Top 5 Crypto Casinos

JACKBIT : 200 ‘Wager-Free’ Free Spins + 100% ‘No-Risk’ Sports Bonus

: 200 ‘Wager-Free’ Free Spins + 100% ‘No-Risk’ Sports Bonus 7Bit Casino : 325% Welcome Bonus of up to 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins.

: 325% Welcome Bonus of up to 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins. BitStarz : Welcome Pack Offer of 5 BTC + 180 Free Spins.

: Welcome Pack Offer of 5 BTC + 180 Free Spins. KatsuBet : 325% Welcome Package of 5 BTC + 200 Free Spins.

: 325% Welcome Package of 5 BTC + 200 Free Spins. MIRAX Casino: 100% First Deposit Bonus of 1 BTC + 100 Free Spins.

🎲Best Crypto Gambling Sites to Play at

JACKBIT: 30% Rakeback + 200 Free Spins With “No Wagering”

Bonus: 200 Free ‘Wager-Free’ Free Spins.

Best Bonus: 30 % Rakeback + 200 Free Spins Wager Free

Established: 2022

License: Curacao Gaming License

Total Games: 7,000+

Providers: 85+

Game Selection: Regular Slots, Classic Slots, Video Slots, Table Games, Video Poker, Scratch Cards, Video Bingos, Instant Games, Mini-Games, Aviator Games, Online Lotto, and Live Dealer Games.

Accepted Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, USDT, BNB, BUSD, SOL, DASH, BCH, DOGE, XMR, TRX, and USDC.

Customer Support: 24/7 Live Chat.

JACKBIT reigns supreme over other crypto casinos by offering a peerless gambling experience. JACKBIT was launched in 2022 and holds a Curacao gambling license. JACKBIT provides a unique gaming mix for casino enthusiasts and an impressive portfolio of games for sports enthusiasts to place wagers on.

The game lobby of JACKBIT is filled with an impressive collection of online casino games and live dealer games. There are more than 7,000+ games from 85+ leading software providers in JACKBIT. Apart from casino games, JACKBIT also offers sports, esports, and horse race betting options.

JACKBIT offers a provision for novice crypto gamblers to buy cryptocurrencies from their website using fiat payment formats like VISA and Mastercard. JACKBIT is a crypto-focused online casino that accepts a wide range of fast and decentralized payment options, allowing players to gamble anonymously.

🤑Welcome Bonuses & Promotions

No Wagering 200 Free Spins.

Bonus Code: WELCOME.

Redeemable Game: Book of Dead.

Minimum Deposit: $50.

Bonus Code: WELCOME. Redeemable Game: Book of Dead. Minimum Deposit: $50. 100% Sports Bonus With Bet Insurance.

🎁Best Promotions offered

Rakeback VIP Club: VIP Levels, Instant Rakeback, No Maximum Limits, etc.

Daily Tournaments: Prize Pool of 1,500 FS.

Weekly Tournaments: Prize Pool of $1,500.

Pragmatic’s Drops & Wins: Prize Pool of €2,000,000.

Social Media Bonuses.

Sports Bonuses

3+1 FreeBet.

10% Bet Insurance.

Bet Builder.

Crypto Bonus: 325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins.

Established: 2014

License: Curacao Gaming License

Total Games: 8,000+

Providers: 100+

Game Selection: Slots, BTC Slots, Table Games, Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, Poker Games, Instant Wins, Jackpot Games, and Live Casino Games.

Accepted Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, BCH, XRP, LTC, DOGE, USDT, etc.

Customer Support: 24/7 Live Chat & Email Support.

7Bit Casino occupies the second spot on our list of the best crypto casinos of 2025. 7Bit Casino entered the online gambling space in 2014 and has been among the top ranks ever since. 7Bit Casino was one of the online casinos that seamlessly transitioned to the crypto-gambling phase.

The game collection of 7Bit Casino includes the latest online casino games, BTC games, and live dealer games. The total number of games at 7Bit Casino amounts to more than 8,000. This provides players with a diverse selection of games to choose from. These games are sourced from 100+ reputable providers.

Apart from bonuses, 7Bit Casino also offers extremely generous bonuses and promotions. The online casino supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies that the players can use to claim bonuses and wager on the latest casino games. The high RTP games ensure that players get good returns for their efforts.

🤑Welcome Bonuses & Promotions

Welcome Package of 325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins.

1st Deposit: 100% + 100 FS on Elvis Frog In Vegas.

2nd Deposit: 75% + 100 FS on Dig Dig Digger.

3rd Deposit: 50% Match.

4th Deposit: 100% + 50 FS.

🎁Best Bonuses and Promotions

Casino VIP Program: Level-up Rewards, Comp Points, Cashback, Faster Cashouts, Dedicated VIP Hosts, etc.

Lucky Spin Tournament: Prize Pool of $1,500 + 1,500 FS.

Chinese NYE FS Offer: 60 FS.

Chinese NYE Cash Offer: 25% Match.

Weekly Cashback of up to 20%.

Telegram Offer of 50 FS.

Telegram Friday Offer of 111 FS.

Telegram Sunday Offer of 66 FS.

Monday Offer: 25% + 50 FS.

Wednesday Offer:

0.22 mBTC – 35 FS.

0.385 mBTC – 75 FS.

0.825 mBTC – 100 FS.

0.22 mBTC – 35 FS. 0.385 mBTC – 75 FS. 0.825 mBTC – 100 FS. Friday Offer of 111 FS.

Weekend Offer of 99 FS.

Crypto Bonus: Up to $500 or 5 BTC + 180 Free Spins.

Established: 2014

License: Curacao Gaming License

Total Games: 6,000+

Providers: 40+

Game Selection: Classic Slots, Crypto Slots, Table Games, Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, Instant Wins, Jackpots, BitStarz Originals, Game Shows, and Live Dealer Games.

Accepted Cryptocurrencies: 500+ Cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, USDT, USDC, etc.

Customer Support: 24/7 Live chat & Email Support.

BitStarz is an exceptional crypto casino that has stood at the top since its inception. BitStarz opened its doors to gamblers across the globe in 2014. Operating under the purview of the Curacao eGaming Commission, BitStarz offers provably fair games with highly transparent game mechanics that can be tested.

BitStarz’s game lobby is populated by 6,000+ visually stunning games. 40+ reputable game providers like BGaming, Evolution, 1spin4win, Booming Games, Endorphina, etc have provided their top-of-the-line games to BitStarz. The great assortment of games at BitStarz ranges from slots to live dealer games.

BitStarz accepts 500+ cryptocurrencies, allowing players to access their favorite casino games anonymously. The crypto-focused casino also supports a variety of fiat payment methods if you are not adept in crypto transactions. Advanced SSL encryption and firewall systems make BitStarz highly secure against any intrusions.

🤑Welcome Bonuses & Promotions

Welcome Package up to $ 500 or 5 BTC + 180 Free Spins.

1st Deposit: 100% up to 1 BTC + 180 FS.

2nd Deposit: 50% up to 1 BTC.

3rd Deposit: 50% up to 2 BTC.

4th Deposit: 100% up to 1 BTC.

🎁Best Bonuses and Promotions

VIP Starz Club: Custom Promotions, Bigger Bonuses, Faster Cashouts, Higher Cashback, etc.

Tournaments: Slot Wars, Table Wars, Bonuz Mania, Jackpotz Mania, Piggyz Mania, and Booty Raiders.

Tesla Giveaway.

50% Monday Reload Bonus up to $300.

Wednesday Free Spins:

$35 – 20 FS.

$95 – 80 FS.

$197 – 200 FS.

KatsuBet: Stunning Signup Bonus of 5 BTC + 200 FS

Crypto Bonus: Up to 325 % + 5 BTC + 200 Free Spins.

Established: 2020

License: Curacao Gaming License

Total Games: 7,000+

Providers: 30+

Game Selection: Slots, Table Games, Card Games, Poker Games, Jackpot Games, Instant Games, and Live Dealer Games.

Accepted Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, LTC, SOL, ADA, XRP, BNB, BCH, USDT, USDC, DAI, etc.

Customer Support:

KatsuBet is the 4th best crypto casino that entered the crypto gambling space in 2020. Within a few years, KatsuBet has become one of the top players, surpassing even highly experienced online gambling sites in terms of sheer player numbers. This is a testament to KatsuBet’s exceptional gambling services.

Coming to games, KatsuBet’s game lobby holds a collection of 7,000+ games from various categories and themes. 30+ leading providers like BGaming, Platypus, Belatra, 1spin4win, Booming Games, Endorphina, Nucleus Gaming, Yggdrasil, etc have offered their best online casino games to KatsuBet.

KatsuBet is a hybrid online casino as it accepts payment in both crypto and fiat formats. However, KatsuBet emphasizes crypto transactions as it is far safer and faster than traditional banking methods, offering players an immersive and seamless gambling experience.

🤑Welcome Bonuses & Promotions

Welcome Package up to 5 BTC + 200 Free Spins.

1st Deposit: 100% up to 1.5 BTC + 100 FS on Aloha King Elvis.

2nd Deposit: 75% up to 1.25 BTC + 100 FS on Wild Cash x9990.

3rd Deposit: 50% up to 1.25 BTC.

4th Deposit: 100% up to 1 BTC.

🎁Best Bonuses and Promotions

VIP Program: VIP Levels, Free Spins, Cash Bonuses, KatsuPoints (KP), Birthday bonus, etc.

Slot Combat Tournament: Prize Pool of 500 FS + 5,000 KP.

50% Welcome Highroller Bonus of up to 0.029 BTC.

New Game Bonus of 45 FS on BGAming’s Hot Chilli Bells.

Chinese New Year Bonus of 60 FS.

Birthday Bonus.

25% Monday Reload Bonus of 0.0048 BTC + 50 FS.

Wednesday Free Spins:

0.00019 BTC – 35 FS.

0.00034 BTC – 75 FS.

0.00072 BTC – 100 FS.

0.00019 BTC – 35 FS. 0.00034 BTC – 75 FS. 0.00072 BTC – 100 FS. Thursday Loot Boxes of up to 100 FS.

Weekend Bonus.

Daily Cashback up to 10%.

Welcome Bonus: Up to 325 % + 5 BTC + 150 Free Spins.

Established: 2022

License: Curacao Gaming License

Total Games: 9,000+

Providers: 30+

Game Selection: Slots, Table Games, Video Poker, Instant Wins, Jackpot Games, and Live Dealer Games.

Accepted Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, XRP, USDT, DOGE, TRX, etc.

Customer Support: 24/7 Live Chat & Email Support.

Lastly, we have the highly popular MIRAX Casino. Established in 2022, MIRAX Casino soon grabbed the attention of casino enthusiasts within a brief period. MIRAX Casino is a prodigy among the top crypto casinos in the world. Being a young casino, MIRAX Casino is highly updated and equipped with the latest advancements.

MIRAX Casino has an extensive collection of 9,000+ games in its game lobby. Trustworthy providers like 1spin4win, BGaming, Endorphina, BetSoft, Nucleus Gaming, Platipus, Reflexgaming, Yggdrasil, etc, have offered their best selection of games for users of MIRAX Casino to choose and play from.

The straightforward banking methods at MIRAX Casino make it easier for players to move their money in and out of the casino. MIRAX Casino accepts all popular cryptocurrencies, enabling players to make instant deposits and withdrawals by avoiding all prying eyes.

🤑Crypto Bonuses & Promotions

Welcome Package up to 5 BTC + 150 Free Spins.

1st Deposit: 100% + 100 FS on Candy Monsta.

2nd Deposit: 75% + 50 FS on Johnny Cash.

3rd Deposit: 50% Match.

4th Deposit: 100% Match.

🎁Best Bonuses and Promotions

VIP Program: VIP Levels, Free Cash, Free Spins, MCoins, Dedicated VIP Customer Support, etc.

Chinese New Year Bonus of 60 FS.

New Game Bonus: 45 FS on BGaming’s Hot Chilli Bells.

Monday Reload Bonus of 0.048 BTC + 50 FS.

Wednesday Reload Bonus

0.00019 BTC – 35 FS.

0.00034 BTC – 75 FS.

0.00072 BTC – 100 FS.

0.00019 BTC – 35 FS. 0.00034 BTC – 75 FS. 0.00072 BTC – 100 FS. Thursday Lootbox Bonus of up to 100 FS.

Weekend Free Spins: 33 FS.

Highroller Cashback up to 20%.

Weekend Festival Tournament: Prize Pool of $150 and 350 FS.

Final Thoughts on the Best BTC Online Casinos

Best Crypto casinos indeed offer a great assortment of games, extremely generous bonuses, and incredibly fast cashouts. Crypto casinos are superior to normal online casinos in every aspect. However, finding a reputable crypto casino out has become incredibly difficult as there is no shortage of options.

However, our casino experts were able to test hundreds of online casinos to finally shortlist the best 5 crypto casinos based on their merits. These include JACKBIT, 7Bit Casino, BitStarz, KatsuBet, and MIRAX Casino, which are ranked from top to bottom based on the features offered.

FAQ’s

What is the best payout crypto casino?

JACKBIT supports a wide range of decentralized and fast payment options. Players can use a wide range of cryptocurrencies to get instant payouts without any KYC checks.

How to choose the crypto casinos?

Before you choose a crypto casino, make sure that it has an active gambling license, a diverse selection of games, fair bonuses with lenient requirements, round-the-clock customer support, and is equipped with the latest SSL encryption.

Which crypto casino site pays out the most?

JACKBIT has lenient payout limits that do not restrict casino gamblers from making payouts. Additionally, members of JACKBIT’s Rakeback VIP Program get higher cashout limits based on the VIP tier.

