Reports of the internal crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have remained on the cover pages of Nigerian newspapers.
As the crisis persists, the Blueprint, on its newspaper cover page for today, Saturday, reported that “2027: Opposition parties in tatters as defection rumours thicken.”
ThisDay newspaper says, “PDP governors move to save party from crises.”
“PDP crisis festers as govs back Ude Okoye for secretary,” The Nation reported.
|
Punch newspaper also reported, “PDP govs back Ude-Okoye as National Secretary, demand NEC March 13.”
Meanwhile, the Sun newspaper reported a message from PDP which was directed to President Bola Tinubu under the headline “ Your economic policies inflicting hardship on Nigerians.”
“Atiku to Tinubu: You’re fighting opposition, not corruption,” Vanguard reported.
Punch, on its cover page, wrote that “US-based Nigerians go into hiding amid Trump’s deportation crackdown.”
The Guardian reported, “How enforcement agencies can avoid rights violations.”
Other headlines include; “Unanswered questions over Qur’an convention,” Daily Trust reported.
The Times news reported that “FG disburses N2.4bn despite volumes of abandoned projects.”
“FCT Security agencies begin profiling of pantaker operators,” the paper also reported.
“Why FG, NCC okayed hike in telecom tariffs,” The Nation newspaper headline read.
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
