Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson is set to release his highly anticipated romantic drama, ‘Reel Love’, in cinemas this February.

Speaking at a press conference attended by PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, filmmaker Kayode Kasum, who directed the film, said it promises to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and star-studded performances.

Scheduled for release on 14 February—Valentine’s Day—the film explores themes of love, ambition, and others and marks Egbuson’s debut as a co-executive producer.

Co-produced by FilmOne Entertainment, Film Trybe, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, and Next Thought Production, ‘Reel Love’ features a stellar cast, including Funke Akindele, Shaffy Bello, Muyiwa Ademola, Bimbo Ademoye, TJ Omusuku, Jay On Air, Atlanta Johnson, Hermes Iyele, and others.

Kasum said the film will resonate with audiences across the board because it offers a fresh take on romantic comedies that reflect modern-day love.

He said, “Reel Love is a romantic drama created by Timini Egbuson. Timini and I had been discussing collaborating on a film for a while, and I guess the timing was finally right. We are so happy and very proud of what we have created. It tells the story of a popular relationship influencer, Tomide Jobi, played by Timini Egbuson, who clashes with an obnoxious woman, Rita Monday, played by TJ Omusuku.

“When Tomide Jobi clashes with Rita Monday at a bar, his world is turned upside down. The situation puts his world at risk, and with his nemesis—played by Hermes Iyele—watching his every move, one mistake could cost him everything he owns, including his heart, which Atlanta Johnson plays. We enjoyed making this film last year and are super proud of it. We can’t wait to screen it for the world this Valentine’s month.”

Reel Love

Additionally, the filmmaker said the film differs from his previous rom-coms because Temisan wanted to capture a lot of young viewers with this project.

He noted that working with the actors in the film was effortless because it resonates with the social media-driven love of the present day.

When asked about the film’s music choices, Kasum said, “We worked with a lot of musicians on this film, incorporating Amapiano, R&B, alternative sounds, and more. Viewers will be treated to a musical extravaganza. Cast selection was done in collaboration with FilmOne, and we wanted to create a film that represents a part of the industry focused on new faces and young talents.”

“We cast actors who are talented and can embody the characters. We didn’t want to make a film that people would dismiss as low-budget; we aimed to stay true to a theme that feels authentic while realistically portraying influencers. It’s a film that leans heavily on social media culture.”

He explained that the film resulted from merging two scripts into one, emphasising that it explores whether people are truly ready to settle down and set boundaries in relationships.

“We had two stories—my team developed one, and Timini had his own. So, we put both stories on the table to determine which direction to take. In the end, we merged the two scripts to create ‘Real Love’,” he added.

FilmOne

Furthermore, FilmOne Entertainment’s Head of Production, Barbara Babarinsa, stated that they collaborated with Temisan and Kasum because they love romantic films.

She added that FilmOne Entertainment is passionate about introducing talented and creative individuals, saying, “When Kayode mentioned that we would be working with TJ Omusuku as the female lead, I was overjoyed because this is something to watch out for.”

“First of all, we already know at Film One that we are passionate about collaborating with Kayode Kasum because of his great works. And we know this is Timini’s creation, and the story was good. We are passionate about introducing talented and creative individuals, so when Kayode mentioned we would be working with TJ Omusuku as the female lead, I was overjoyed because this is something to watch out for.

“Everyone should tell everyone about this film because there’s something for everyone. Like TJ said, it’s relatable, fresh, original, and a beautiful production. All the actors gave their all. There’s depth and great acting; you’ll experience a rollercoaster of emotions while watching this movie. It’ll make you want to fall in love again. I must commend the actors and Kayode Kasum for putting this together. Film One is passionate about telling Indigenous stories and collaborating with storytellers.”

Cast

Some cast members who attended the press conference stated that the film was a masterpiece and described the shooting experience as fantastic.

According to them, viewers would connect with various elements, from love to unexpected drama and comedy.

“It was an exciting and fulfilling experience—working with Kayode Kasum and acting alongside Timini Egbuson was good. It was fun. Everyone was friendly, and it was a unique experience for me.

“Everyone should expect to laugh when they watch the film in the cinema because, in between, there’s comic relief, reality, and unexpected moments—like falling in love—that take you by surprise. It’s real, and a lot was portrayed in the film. People should expect something good,” they said.

