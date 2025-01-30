Nurses and midwives in Ondo State have announced an indefinite strike starting Friday, citing inadequate remuneration and poor working conditions.

The State Chairperson of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Felix Orobode, made this known on Thursday at a news conference in Akure.

Mr Orobode said the strike would be fully implemented in all state-owned health institutions.

He expressed disappointment over the government’s failure to address the association’s demands, which date back to 2023.

“Since 2023, various engagements have been held with the government where we tabled our demands, but none of them were properly addressed,” he said.

“These demands include lateral conversion (point to point) for our nurses with first degree certificate, and uniform allowance for nurses, as captured in the public service rule.”

He stated that the association also called for the payment of outstanding promotion and hazard allowances, the creation of a conducive environment in health facilities, and the provision of adequate hospital equipment to ensure effective service delivery.

He said that despite the numerous rounds of negotiations, unwavering patience, and significant concessions made by the association, the government has failed to honour its commitments.

“Rather, one profession in the health sector was being favoured over others with the adjustment of their salary structure in July 2024,” he said.

The chairperson also stated that the adjustment of the association’s members’ remuneration was marred by irregularities, following the announcement of N73,000 as the minimum wage in the state.

He added that the association had since rejected this adjustment, which led to another round of negotiations. A consensus was eventually reached to have a new salary structure implemented starting from January 2025.

“To our dismay, the January salary was paid with the old salary table, which was never part of our agreement. Based on this unhealthy development, an emergency State Executive Council (SEC) meeting was summoned today,” he said.

“After reviewing our activities so far, we concluded that the government has taken us for a ride. We, therefore, resolved to direct all nurses and midwives under the employment of Ondo State to withdraw their services indefinitely with effect from 12:00 a.m. on 31 January.”

He said this will be the status quo until the government meets its demands.

Mr Orobode said the government’s refusal to honour its demands had left the association with no other option than to down tools.

He stated that nurses and midwives could no longer endure the financial and professional neglect that had characterised their relationship with the government.

He appealed to all stakeholders and members of the public to understand and support the course of the association, adding that the action is in the best interest of healthcare delivery in the state.

(NAN)

