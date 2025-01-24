A former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), iJeremiah Useni, is dead.
Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, confirmed this in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA), Gyang Bere, on Thursday in Jos.
Mr Mutfwang said that Mr Useni, who also represented Plateau South Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019, died at the age of 82.
The governor also confirmed that the former FCT minister under Sa i Abacha’s government, died on Thursday after a protracted illness.
Mr Mutfwang, who described Mr Useni’s demise as a huge loss to Plateau, urged his immediate family and residents of the state in general to take solace in God.
“On behalf of my family, the government, and the peace-loving people of Plateau, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the president, the Armed Forces and Tarok nation over the loss of this distinguished elder statesman.
“I wish to also extend my condolences to his immediate family and relations; I call on them to take solace in God in this trying time ,” Mr Bere quoted Mr Mutfwang as saying.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the deceased, who retired as a lieutenant general, also served as Minister of Transport and Quarter-Master General of the Nigerian Army, military governor of the defunct Bendel State, among many other appointments during his military career.
After retirement, Mr Useni ventured into politics where he served as Deputy Chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), and senator.
He was also the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State during the 2019 General Elections.
(NAN)
