The European Union (EU), in partnership with the Zuma International Film Festival and the Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival, has announced a short film competition designed to spotlight Nigeria’s emerging filmmakers.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, the EU stated that the competition seeks to empower young Nigerian filmmakers to share compelling stories that resonate locally and globally.

The EU also highlighted that the competition aims to expand participants’ knowledge of modern filmmaking techniques and introduce them to the latest industry trends.

In addition, EU disclosed that an Impact Lab for aspiring filmmakers will run alongside the competition during the festivals, which are scheduled for November in Abuja and December in Enugu.

Short film requirements

Participants are required to produce a short film of no more than three minutes based on one of the themes: ‘Digital Renaissance – Leveraging Digital Technology to Power Creativity’ for the Zuma International Film Festival or ‘Youth, Democracy, and Inclusive Society’ for the Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival.

The competition is open to individuals aged 20 to 35 and must address the respective themes of each festival.

According to the EU, the top six entries from each competition will be screened at their respective festivals, where a winner will be selected from the shortlisted entries.

EU said entries will be judged based on critical criteria, including thematic relevance, storyline and messaging, creativity, and picture and sound quality.

The overall winner at each festival will receive a cash prize of one million naira. At the same time, all six finalists will have a chance to network with top industry professionals and receive constructive feedback.

The Impact Lab

The EU announced that the Impact Lab will feature masterclasses led by internationally acclaimed, award-winning filmmakers.

These sessions are designed for emerging talents committed to using their creative skills to address societal challenges.

Sessions will cover various topics, including impact storytelling, funding and distribution for impact films, and opportunities for short documentary grants.

