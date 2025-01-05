The police in Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s South-east, have arrested 17 suspects who allegedly burnt a man to death over alleged witchcraft.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the Force Headquarters, Abuja, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the incident happened on 3 January in Enohia Itim village, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Mr Adejobi, who identified the victim as Uromchi Okorocha, said the police operatives arrested the 17 suspects in the community for the alleged murder of Mr Okorocha.

The spokesperson said local youths accused the victim of being involved in the killing of several people through witchcraft powers.

“The suspects had mobilised and apprehended the deceased, but instead of handing him over to legal authorities and committing to the rule of law, they decided to take laws into their hands, becoming judge, jury and executioner.

“The police operatives of the Uwanna Division mobilised tactical teams to the scene on a rescue mission, but the angry mob had already killed and burned Mr Okorocha before the arrival of the police team,” he said.

Mr Adejobi said the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has condemned the act of jungle justice.

He urged citizens to desist from taking laws into their own hands and report any suspected criminal activities to the nearest police division or formation around them.

“The efforts of the police are constant reaffirmations of the dedication to bring to book perpetrators of heinous acts of crime in our societies.

“The inspector general of police once again reiterates the unwavering commitment of the Force to public safety and justice for victims of violent crimes.

“Citizens are encouraged to engage with security agencies, providing any information that may assist in the ultimate goal of creating a utopian society for all.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains ever committed to ensuring a safe environment for everyone,” he said.

Witchcraft killings have remained one of the dominant social issues in southern Nigeria, with people in poor communities often attributing misfortunes such as illness, job loss, and death to witchcraft powers.

