Terry G quits music

Nigerian rapper Terry G announced his departure from the music industry on Saturday.

Citing personal reasons for this challenging decision, he expressed gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support throughout his time in the Nigerian music scene

He started as a church choir at his mother’s encouragement, who is also a chorister at the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Terry G began his music career in 2006, and he has four albums to his credit: Free Me, Ginjah ur Swaggah Season 1, Terry Gzuz, and Book of Ginger. He rose to prominence after releasing the song Pass Me Your Love in the late 2000s featuring AY.com.

I’ve done BBL, Liposuction, Breast Lift surgeries – Olaide Oyedeji

Nollywood actress Olaide Oyedeji revealed her recent procedures, including a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), liposuction, and a breast lift.

Speaking on the Talk2B podcast with Biola Bayo, she revealed her lifelong desire to enhance her body, driven by childhood and adulthood bullying due to her natural body shape.

Despite undergoing two plastic surgeries, Oyedeji shared that she continues to face criticism for having what some perceive as a ‘too-perfect body.’

I can’t marry man living on Lagos mainland – BBNaija’s Doyin

Reality TV star Doyin David, during a recent interview on Channels Television’s Rubbin’ Minds, shared that she prefers a partner residing on Lagos Island rather than the mainland, as she is accustomed to the lifestyle there.

Emphasising the qualities she seeks in a man, she expressed the importance of him being considerate, kind, and open to giving.

How male fan offered me N5 million for sex – Phyna

Phyna, the 2022 Big Brother Naija winner, recently shared an encounter where a male fan proposed N5 million for sex.

During a conversation with Uriel Oputa on the latest episode of ‘Spill With Phyna,’ she recounted the incident, mentioning that the fan initially approached her at the VIP section of a club for pictures and later disclosed his proposition.

Phyna rejected the offer and even offered the fan the same amount to leave her presence.

Sophie Momodu petitions IG over Davido

Davido’s baby mama, Sophie Momodu, took action last week by petitioning the Inspector General of Police.

Through her lawyers at Punuka Attorneys and Solicitors, she accused Davido of defamation and sponsoring negative publications about her.

The legal representatives emphasised that such actions violate their client’s constitutionally guaranteed rights and go against principles of decency and respect.

Additionally, they asserted that Davido would be held responsible if any harm befalls their client.

Ngozi Ezeonu debunks death rumour

Nigerian actress Ngozi Ezeonu has refuted the rumour of her death that recently circulated on social media.

Contrary to speculations prompted by one of her posts, she clarified in an Instagram post on 10 January that the message was intended for a friend.

Asserting her well-being, she emphasised being alive and healthy, urging those spreading false news about her demise to desist from such activities.”

Being single, childless woman in her 30’s is terrible – DJ Cuppy

Nigerian disc jockey Cuppy said being a single and childless woman in her 30s is terrible.

She stated this in a post on her X handle on 10 January.

The tweet reads, “Being a single, childless woman in her 30’s is terrible. All I ever do is exactly what I want all the time.”

It comes after the billionaire daughter revealed her life struggles, which include her failed engagement with Ryan Taylor and academic struggles.

During a recent Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ) conference in London, DJ Cuppy said that life has been unpredictable to her despite her privileged background.

Don Jazzy speaks on selling Mavin Records’ claim

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, has spoken about the reported sale of his record label.

The singer, featured in the latest episode of the Zero Conditions podcast, stated that the label is not seeking a sale even though investors have approached him.

He added that Mavin Records is lucrative and has a lot of potential, thus attracting foreign investors.

According to sources, his remarks come on the heels of a Billboard report that Mavin Records “is seeking investment or eying a potential full sale with bidding coming from the Universal Music Group, HYBE and strong interest from music asset investors in the financial sector.”

Soso Soberekon, BBNaija’s Chizzy survive motor accident

Music executive Soso Soberekon and BBNaija’s Chizzy announced last week that they survived motor accidents.

Sharing a picture of the damaged car in an Instagram post, Soberekon thanked his industry colleagues and well-wishers for support following the incident.

Chizzy, on the other hand, thanked God for giving him a second chance.

Korra Obidi says her daughter is missing

US-based Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi says June, her daughter, is missing.

During a live session on Facebook, the dancer accused her former hubby of kidnapping her daughter.

While declaring June missing, she accused her estranged husband, Justin Dean, of being the prime suspect.

Korra and Dean got married in 2018 and have two children together. The marriage crashed in March 2022.

A few weeks after their divorce, Obidi accused her ex-husband of stealing $5000 from their joint account.

In November 2023, she also alleged that Dean demanded spousal support from her.

In 2023, Obidi claimed she paid half of her bride price. She also alleged she paid $50,000 to Dean just to see her kids. Dean, however, accused his ex-wife of ruining his reputation in July. He said her actions caused him harm and made him depressed.

Davido to headline United Masters Grammy weekend concert

Davido has been named the headline act of the United Masters Grammy weekend concert.

The concert is part of events that precede this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony.

According to the organisers, Davido will perform alongside the Dominican rapper Tokischa and Uncle Waffles, a South African artiste.

This year’s Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on 4 February at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Davido bagged his first-ever nomination for the prestigious awards with his latest album, ‘Timeless’.

Ini Edo, Ik Ogbona are reportedly dating

Last week, news broke out that Nollywood stars Ini Edo and IK Ogbona are dating.

It started when the actress posted a lovely birthday note to the actor during the week.

Ini Edo described him as her “love” and “king” while lavishing adoration on him.

She wrote, “Today is World Okeosisi Day. Happy birthday, king! You are unique, kind, sweet, brave, loving, smart, to me, an Old wise man and above all … you have the purest of heart.

“May the universe align with your every dream and may the goodness of your heart attract only and all the goodness of this world, and may Your days be filled with peace, Joy, and laughter… Happy birthday, My love @ikogbonna,”,

Tonto Dikeh owns GistLovers Blog – Very Dark Black Man

Social media influencer Verydarkblackman accused actress Tonto Dikeh of owning the notorious popular blogging platform, Gistlover.

He made the claims shortly after he was arrested and later released by the Nigerian police following a petition by Tonto and Iyabo Ojo.

In a video posted through his X handle, he said the actress is behind the platform and has evidence to support the claim.

“Tonto Dikeh is Gistlover. And I can prove it. I’m ready to go to court anytime. Tonto Dikeh is Gistlover, and she has posted different celebrity news and everything. And I am saying it with my full chest,” VeryDarkMan said.

Yemi Alade performs at AFCON 2024

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade took centre stage on Saturday at the 2024 African Cup of Nations opening ceremony in Cote d’Ivoire.

Total Energies AFCON, sponsor of the competition, described the performance by the singer as “amazing.”

Earlier, the singer said she was thrilled by the opportunity to record the African Cup of Nations 2024 theme song alongside some of Africa’s biggest musicians.

The 34-year-old Nigerian singer, who began her career in 2009, collaborated with some of the continent’s eminent musical talents, including the iconic Ivorian group Magic System and Egyptian singer Mohamed Ramadan, to create the AFCON 2024 Anthem.

The anthem, titled ‘Akwaba,’ meaning ‘welcome’ in Baoule, was produced by French maestro Dany Synthe, and its accompanying video was released under Universal Music Africa.

