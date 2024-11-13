The Ekiti State Government on Wednesday approved N61.18 million to produce 12,000 reflective jackets and permits to the commercial motorcycles and tricycles as part of efforts to curb insecurity and standardise their operations in the state.

Due to the rising cases of criminal activities allegedly being perpetrated by some motorcycle operators in the state, the State Executive Council had sent a bill seeking to regulate their activities to the House of Assembly for passage into law.

The commercial motorcyclists association in the state had also earlier in May raised the alarm that no fewer than 23 of its members had been murdered within three months by unknown killers.

The Chairperaon of the Motorcycle Association, Kunle Asaolu, made the disclosure at an emergency meeting between members of the association and representatives of the Ekiti State Police command.

Also, unknown gunmen reportedly riding on motorcycles have murdered many innocent residents of the state including an Okada Rider Union official, a Point of Sale (POS) agent popularly called Alfa, along Teaching hospital area of Ado Ekiti; a middle-aged man identified as Samuel Omoyajowo, who was also shot dead by unknown gunmen around Okesa Roundabout near Governor’s office in Ado Ekiti, among several other killings.

Procurement process

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Value orientation, Taiwo Olatunbosun, and made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, the reflective jackets and permits would be issued to aid law enforcement in tracking and regulating operators, with a view to ensuring that only authorised individuals are allowed to operate in the state.

He said: “To achieve this, the state government aims to conduct an enumeration of all operators to develop a comprehensive database. The government is fully committed to the safety and general well-being of people in the state and has been closely monitoring commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators towards enhancing security in the state.

“The job would be executed in line with Direct Procurement Method by Temple SYC Inspection Limited, who has a proven track record in the state and has been managing revenue collection for road worthiness for the state government.

“It was considered an advantage to utilise its existing system in generating a comprehensive database for the State”.

