The Aruna family made a strong impression at the João Monteiro Table Tennis Tournament at the weekend.

While Aruna Quadri was battling it out at the WTT Contender Doha where he made it all the way to the semi-final, his children, Mariam, Aruna Junior, and Amirah, all secured podium finishes in their respective categories at the João Monteiro Table Tennis Tournament.

Mariam Aruna took second place in the under-15 category, while Aruna Junior also finished second in the under-11 category.

Amirah Aruna secured third place in the under-11 category, earning her first-ever trophy in table tennis.

Their mother, Ganiyat Aruna, took to social media to express her pride and relief after a long day of competition.

“It’s not easy… Since 7am in the morning… Alhamdulilah, it all ended joyfully and with praises,” she wrote.

The Aruna family’s success at the tournament is a testament to their dedication and passion for table tennis.

With their father, Aruna Quadri, being a renowned table tennis player, it’s clear that the sport runs deep in their veins.

Ms Aruna acknowledged the support of their family and teammates, saying, “All thanks to mum and dad… We are the ARUNAS!”

The family’s impressive performance has set the stage for future successes, and they’re already looking forward to their next challenge.

“We go again tomorrow… All on God,” Ms Aruna wrote.

