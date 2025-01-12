The Kogi State Government has committed N7 billion to upgrade 88 additional Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state.

The State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, made this announcement on Saturday in Lokoja during the official handing over of sites to contractors for the upgrade of the 88 PHCs.

Mr Ododo, who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Abdulazeez Adeiza, explained that the PHCs would complement the ongoing upgrade of 70 existing PHCs into functional Level-two facilities.

He described the initiative as a significant step toward enhancing healthcare delivery and achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for residents.

Mr Ododo said with the invaluable support of the World Bank, the Kogi State Government has committed more than N7 billion to this project, reflecting unwavering commitment to improving the lives of citizens.

“Today, we hand over these project sites to contractors who have successfully navigated a rigorous procurement process.”

He urged contractors to maintain high standards of professionalism and complete the projects within the stipulated four-month timeframe.

He also emphasised the importance of engaging local communities, collaborating with local leaders, and adhering to social and environmental safeguards.

Mr Ododo thanked President Bola Tinubu for his leadership and support for healthcare at the grassroots level, noting that the president’s engagement had strengthened the commitment of international partners to Nigeria’s healthcare goals.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He also acknowledged the contributions of his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, for laying a strong foundation in the health sector.

The Executive Director of the Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KSPHCDA), Musa Muazu, commended the government’s efforts to upgrade PHC facilities, particularly in rural areas, and reiterated the state’s commitment to improving healthcare services.

Mr Muazu, who was represented by Hadiya Ahmad, the Case Manager for Immunisation at the IMPACT Project, said the scheme is a testament to the state government’s dedication to improving the well-being of its people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four contractors will handle the upgrade of the 88 PHCs across the state, including INKNUEL Ltd, Multipurpose Erand Ltd, QSA Nig Ltd, and Base-SAN Ventures.

Responding on behalf of the contractors, Stephen Bawa, project manager of INKNUEL Ltd, promised that the projects would be completed according to the standard specifications and within the set timeframe.

Mr Bawa, a retired brigadier general, also assured that local youth would be engaged in the execution of the projects

Francis Eleson, chairman of the ward community development, Oworo, and Mahmud Obewa, the community youth leader, both expressed their appreciation to the governor for prioritising healthcare delivery at the grassroots level.

They pledged to provide adequate protection and create an enabling environment to ensure the contractors could successfully execute the projects for the benefit of the community.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

