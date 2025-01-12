President Bola Tinubu has arrived in the United Arab Emirates.
Mr Tinubu left Nigeria on Saturday to participate in the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2025).
His office shared photos of his arrival in the UAE on Sunday with PREMIUM TIMES.
The Nigerian leader was received by a Cabinet Member and Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shakhboot Al Nahyan.
At the event, President Tinubu will stress his administration’s reforms, including those related to energy sufficiency, transportation, public health, and economic development, presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga wrote in a Friday statement.
Mr Tinubu is expected back in Nigeria on Thursday.
See the photos of the president’s arrival below.
