The Kogi State Government is to present a bill for legislation on a 32-year development plan from 2024 to 2056.

This is contained in the 2025 Budget estimate the state governor, Ahmeed Ododo, presented to the Kogi House of Assembly on Tuesday.

Mr Ododo, in a statement issued on Thursday in Lokoja by his media aide, Ismaila Isah, said that the 32-year development plan would ensure continuity and consolidation of on-going development in infrastructure and human capital development.

“It is also for the enhancement of the quality of lives and livelihood of people in urban and rural areas, support for new initiatives in solid minerals development, law, justice and public service reforms, among others.

“This has to be sustained to prevent project abandonment and deviation from the strategic vision to position Kogi state as an investment destination.

“As part of our efforts to build a new and prosperous Kogi State, we have developed a 32-year state development plan with the theme ‘Shared Hope and Prosperity’.

“The document is a comprehensive roadmap designed to transform Kogi State into a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable economy,” he stated.

He added: “The state development plan is anchored on prosperity, building resilience and providing direction for sustainable development through exceptional innovation, wealth creation, healthcare and human capital development established on the foundation of peace and exemplary governance.”

He noted that the state development plan, which is in three phases, beginning with its first phase from 2024 to 2033, was to lay the foundation for growth with investment in critical infrastructure, human capital development and economic diversification.

Phases two and three, he said, which begin from 2034 to 2043 and 2043 to 2056, will focus on accelerating economic growth, improving governance and enhancing environmental sustainability.

On these, he said, the state would consolidate on the gains of the earlier phases promoting innovation and ensuring the state remains competitive and attractive for investment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kogi 2025 proposed budget estimates presented to the state assembly by Mr Ododo is N584.4 billion.

The breakdown of the 2025 budget proposal shows that N302.8 billion, representing 51.99 per cent, is allocated for capital expenditure while N279.5 billion, representing 48.01 per cent, is allocated for recurrent expenditure.

The 2025 budget estimate, christened budget of consolidation and continuity for inclusive development, is N176. 8 billion higher than the 2024 revised budget representing a 43.34 per cent increase from the 2024 budget.

(NAN)

