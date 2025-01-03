The US Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, has issued a new advisory, warning about the link between alcohol consumption and increased cancer risk.

Mr Murthy, in a statement published on Friday, said the direct link between alcohol consumption and cancer risk is well-established for at least seven types of cancer including cancers of the breast, colorectum, oesophagus, liver, mouth (oral cavity), throat (pharynx), and voice box (larynx).

He said the link between both is established regardless of the type of alcohol.

“Alcohol is a well-established, preventable cause of cancer responsible for about 100,000 cases of cancer and 20,000 cancer deaths annually in the United States – greater than the 13,500 alcohol-associated traffic crash fatalities per year in the U.S. – yet the majority of Americans are unaware of this risk,” he said.

To address this public health issue, he recommended that alcoholic drinks should have warning labels about cancer risks, just as with labels on cigarettes.

The new advisory also calls for a reassessment of alcohol consumption guidelines, to help individuals better understand and consider cancer risks when deciding how much to drink.

It also urged public health professionals and community groups to highlight alcohol consumption as a leading modifiable cancer risk factor and strengthen and expand education efforts to increase general awareness.

Moderate consumption

For cancers like breast, mouth and throat cancers, the risk may start to develop with one or fewer drinks per day, according to the Surgeon General.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said other factors, such as a person’s biology and environment, also influence their cancer risk.

The current US dietary guidelines recommend that men limit their alcohol intake to no more than two drinks per day, while women are advised to consume no more than one drink per day.

Across the globe, health professionals have repeatedly advised moderation in alcohol consumption due to its association with health risks.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) asserts that no level of alcohol consumption is safe, emphasising that even minimal intake can harm health.

Alcohol consumption in Nigeria

Nigeria, unlike the US and other western countries, does not have a nationally established guideline for alcohol consumption.

The country, however, has one of the highest rates of alcohol use among adults aged 15 and above in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to a report by Gatefield, alcohol abuse accounts for over 29 per cent of deaths in Nigeria, including half of all road traffic accidents.

The report stated that the country also ranks highest globally in years of life lost due to alcohol consumption.

Despite these alarming statistics, alcohol remains loosely regulated, with unlicensed brands readily accessible, even to minors.

Also, cancer is a significant public health challenge in Nigeria, with high incidence and mortality rates.

In 2020 alone, Nigeria recorded an estimated 124,815 new cancer cases and 78,899 deaths.

These figures are expected to surge by 85 per cent within the next 15 years, according to a report published on The Lancet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

