The Nigerian Forest Security Service (NFSS) has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Anambra State Government to rescue the state’s forests from gunmen and other criminals.

The service vowed to comb all the forests in the state where suspected killers and kidnappers of innocent citizens have their camps and hideouts.

The Commander of the NFSS, Anambra State Command, Destiny Jonas, made this known in a statement made available to reporters on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Jonas said their stance became necessary following the recent kidnap of Anambra lawmaker, the abduction of an Anglican bishop and the killing of a Catholic priest in the state.

He also referred to the brutal killing of eight people in Chigbonu village in Umuike Ubahuekwem in Ihiala on 30 December 2024 by gunmen.

“NFSS is ever willing and ready to offer its expertise in securing the forests and bushes for economic and security purposes.

“Our operations are mostly in the forests and bushes, and we know the terrain very well.

“NFSS will be most obliged to join forces with other security agencies to ensure the success of the Operation Udo Ga Di Na Anambra Security Initiative of the state government intended to rid the hinterlands of criminal elements unleashing terror and mayhem on the people.

“NFSS can gather intelligence to demobilise any force in the forest.

“All that is needed is the collaboration of government agencies and the government itself, including recognition of the Nigerian Forest Security Service,” he said.

The commander expressed concerns that investors were fleeing Anambra because of insecurity.

He said that officers and men of the NFSS had been assisting the police and other security agencies to ensure the safety of those who returned to Anambra for the festive season.

Mr Jonas emphasised that a lot more has to be done to redeem Anambra forests.

According to him, the remote areas like Achala, Igbariam, Nsugbe and others were free of criminals because the NFSS operatives were stationed in those places.

Mr Jonas said that NFSS had identified some flashpoints in forests and bushes across the state where it would “declare war” on criminal camps from January 2025.

He said the security outfit only required permission from the authorities to launch operations in the identified black spots.

The commander disclosed that the NFSS operatives rescued some kidnapped victims during the Yuletide.

(NAN)

