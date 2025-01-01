People from 103 foreign nations visited and worshipped at the Glory Dome, the 100,000-seater auditorium of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Abuja, Nigeria, in 2024.

Becky Enenche, wife of the church’s senior pastor, Paul Enenche, announced this during the crossover service on Tuesday.

The visitors attended the conventions, conferences and other events organised by the church during the year.

Mrs Enenche, a pastor, while taking stock of events in 2024, listed some of the countries where worshippers came from, including Saudi Arabia, Latvia, Luxembourg, United Kingdom, United States of America, Angola, Bosnia, Cambodia, Cape Verde, Grenada, Nepal, and Vietnam.

Glory Dome, located along Airport Road, was dedicated in November 2018.

The church’s headquarters was previously located in Area 1, Garki District of the nation’s capital. The former headquarters has since become a branch of the church.

Mrs Enenche also said that during the year, DIGC organised several crusades and planted churches worldwide.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

According to her, massive crusades were held in Port Harcourt in Rivers State, Kaduna, Ethiopia, London, Kenya, Canada, Malawi, Gaborone and Francis Town in Botswana, Baltimore, Fort Worth and Houston, Texas in the United States,

Locally, crusades were also held in Lagos, Asaba in Delta State, Suleja in Niger State, Sokoto, Adoka and Otukpo in Benue State, Apo in Abuja, and Okpo in Kogi State.

Mrs Enenche said DIGC planted new branches in Maitama, Gosa, Utako/Wuye, Sabon Lugbe, Dogon Gada, Zamani, Sauka, and Pigba Kasa, all in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

During these events, thousands of people gave their lives to Jesus Christ.

She said apart from the distribution of food items to the needy members of DIGC at its headquarters every Sunday, the church also distributed welfare materials, including foods in Sokoto, Kaduna, Maiduguri in Borno State, Sauka in Abuja, Kuje Correctional Centre, Adoka and Otukpo in Benue State, and Nsaru village in Malawi.

During the service, Mr Enenche, senior pastor of DIGC, declared the church’s theme for 2025 as “Dominion.”

Drawing the theme from Genesis 1:28, Mr Enenche said 2025 is when church members would dominate in all spheres of human endeavour.

Listing 10 pillars and dimensions of dominion, he said during the year, God’s people will take charge of their domains everywhere, take charge of situations and territories, have it as they want it, experience massive financial domination, increase spiritual authority and influence, and reign and rule in their generation.

Mr Enenche also said there would be widespread revival of fire, power and glory, reclaiming and restoring lost glories, influence, relevance and territories, and an increase in spiritual authority and influence.

Among the dignitaries at the crossover service were the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, and a former president of Sierra Leone, Ernest Koroma.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

