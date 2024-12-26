An early morning fire on Wednesday gutted some shops near the General Post Office at Ibokwu Street by Old Market Road, Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inferno destroyed goods and property, including equipment, worth millions of naira.

Chidimma Ike, an eyewitness and an owner of one of the affected houses, said the fire started from one shop.

She said residents saw thick flames as the fire spread to other shops before they mobilised, alongside passers-by, to put off the fire and rescue goods in the shops.

Mrs Ike said no firefighters came to the scene despite several calls to the state fire service. She added that residents successfully put off the fire and prevented it from escalating to other buildings in the neighbourhood.

“Most of the traders and shop owners did not come for business today (25 December) as they were at home for Christmas,” she said.

Chinedu Nnamdi, who lives in the area and whose shop was affected by the fire, said he saw smoke from afar and thought somebody was burning some waste because the shops were closed for the Christmas celebration.

Mr Nnamdi said he did not know that the smoke was from the fire that engulfed their shops until his neighbours called him.

As of the time this report was filed, the Anambra State Fire Chief, Chukwudi Chiketa, had not responded to our reporter’s calls.

(NAN)

