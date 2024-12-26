The police have confirmed that 22 persons were injured on Wednesday afternoon after a car ploughed into a Christmas procession in Gombe State.
A statement by the police spokesperson in the state, Buhari Abdullahi, on Wednesday, said the incident happened at about 2 p.m. when a yet-to-be-identified driver lost control of his vehicle and ran into Christian faithful from Tumfure community who were on a procession to the emir’s palace and the Government House,
“Suddenly, a Sharon bus loaded with bags of rice and driven by a yet-to-be-identified person lost control and rammed into the procession.
“The incident led to 22 persons being injured but no loss of life,” he stated.
Mr Abdullahi said the injured persons were swiftly evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre and Specialist Hospital in Gombe.
“However, anger flared among bystanders, leading to the vehicle being set ablaze by an irate mob.
“The driver managed to escape and remains at large, with police efforts underway to apprehend him.”
Meanwhile, Governor Inuwa Yahaya has commiserated with the victims of the accident and urged the youths in the area to remain calm.
Mr Yahaya commiserated with the victims when he received the state leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on a Christmas homage at the Government House, Gombe.
He further urged the Christian faithful to continue to live peacefully with their neighbours.
