At least 10 civilians were reportedly killed on Christmas day in mistargeted military airstrikes against Lakurawa terrorists in Sokoto State.

Daily Trust reported that the residents of Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa villages in Silame LGA of Sokoto were hit around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

“The villagers were sitting peacefully when the bombs started dropping on the communities,” the Chairman of Silame LGA, Abubakar Daftarana, said. “They were innocent and peace-loving people who had no criminal record.

“It is early for me to confirm the number of people either killed or injured because we are still assessing the development,” the council chairman added.

Military defends killings

Olusola Akinboyewa, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force, did not immediately respond to an SMS sent to him Thursday morning.

However, a military operation, tagged the Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma, justified the strikes, saying those killed “have been positively identified as associated with the Lakurawa group.”

The task force spokesperson, Abdullahi Abubakar, a lieutenant colonel, said in a statement that the operation followed intelligence gathering.

He said: “The Joint Task Force, North West, Operation Fasan Yamma has addressed recent reports concerning a military fighter jet allegedly bombing civilian structures in the Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“These reports have raised concerns; however, it is crucial to clarify that all military operations are conducted based on thorough intelligence and reconnaissance missions.

“This rigorous process is particularly important when targeting groups like the Lakurawa terrorist organization, as it aims to ensure precision and protect civilian lives.

“Given the serious nature of these operations, the public is urged to rely on confirmed information to prevent misinformation and unnecessary panic.

“There is a significant risk that terrorist groups may attempt to undermine military successes through media disinformation, necessitating caution concerning unverified claims, especially in the ongoing fight against terrorism and banditry.

“Importantly, the targets struck in the vicinity of Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa have been positively identified as associated with the Lakurawa group, reinforcing the justification for the military action taken.”

Recently, the Nigerian military declared Lakurawa a new terror group, but PREMIUM TIMES reported that the group had been operating in some parts of Sokoto and Kebbi states for a few years.

Local communities first invited the al-Qaeda-linked group as mercenaries to fight bandits who infiltrated Sokoto through Zamfara. However, the group became so strong in these communities, implementing extreme Islamic laws.

The group also killed one of its hosts, a local chief in Sokoto, following a disagreement between them.

Innocent civilians previously mis-targeted

This is not the first time the military would mistake civilians for terrorists in air raids.

In December 2023, the military bombed scores of civilians in Tudun Biri, Kaduna State who had gathered to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The village is still trying to recover from the incident one year after.

In Kurebe, a terrorised village in Shiroro LGA of Niger State, civilians have repeatedly been accidentally hit by military bomb jets. One of those incidents claimed the lives of six girls in 2022, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

