Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has urged the people of the state to “wear unity and love as badges of honour” and continue to celebrate their bonds of unity.

Mr Eno stated this in his Christmas message to the people of the state. The governor’s spokesperson, Ekerete Udoh, posted the message on Facebook.

The governor described Christmas as the season of love, giving and unity. He urged the people to redouble efforts in looking out for the vulnerable and downtrodden and inspire them in the spirit of Christmas.

“Just as our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ was born in a manger, their circumstance today may change, and they, too, can be leaders of tomorrow,” the governor said.

He said the state government has released 20 bags of rice to each of the 2,272 gazetted villages in the state, a gesture he said is intended to bring Christmas cheer to every part of the state.

Mr Eno also said the government had paid the ‘13th-month’ salary to the state’s civil servants. He added that the state government was working with Organised Labour to verify the number of public service workers to begin implementing the N80,000 minimum wage after completion.

Mr Eno had approved N80,000 as the minimum wage for workers in the state but doubled down on completing the staff audit before implementing the new salary structure, a move that displeased Organised Labour in the state.

But the labour later backed down on their demand for December commencement after Mr Eno withdrew from the agreement he entered with them unilaterally.

“Let me thank you, my dear people, for the prayers and support you have given us in the last 18 months as we work to deepen the growth and prosperity of our dear state.

“We have been humbled greatly by what we have collectively achieved across sectors, and as we get ready to usher in the New Year, we will continue to roll our sleeves and work harder to ensure we produce enough food to feed our people, extend more development to the rural areas, expand our infrastructure, ensure our state remains an oasis of peace and tranquillity and get our children to remain focused in their educational pursuits so that they may compete with their peers all over the world, in the spirit of our Arise Agenda,” Mr Eno said in his Christmas message.

