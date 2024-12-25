Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has urged Abians in the Diaspora who are in the South-east state for the Christmas holiday to visit friends and relatives, saying that the state government has put adequate security measures in place for the safety and security of residents.

Mr Otti stated this on Wednesday during his Christmas message to the people of Abia.

“Let me especially welcome our brothers and sisters who have returned from different parts of the world to share the rich blessings of the Season with their kith and kin here at home,” Mr Otti said.

“We are grateful to God for bringing everyone safely home and wish you great happiness during your stay.”

Besides ensuring safety and security, the governor said his administration has brought development to all communities in Abia through road construction, healthcare and education projects, and support for entrepreneurship and social protection.

“While you are in the state for this yuletide, do well to move around and observe the changes that have taken place since your last visit. You will see indisputable evidence of our development strides all around you because we have deliberately spread the fruits of good governance across communities.

“In addition to the opportunity to meet and interact with family and friends, this is also a good time to identify where and how you can support the multiple development initiatives of the government. We are open to partnerships with interested Abians to develop our critical economic levers in agriculture, light-scale manufacturing, shoe and leatherworks, metal fabrication, etc. The overarching goal is to use investments in these areas to drive important social and economic outcomes such as job creation and improved standard of living for every resident in the State.

“In line with our commitment to the safety and welfare of individuals and families who will be in Abia for the yuletide, we have made arrangements for emergency and safety services in all parts of the State. Toll-free numbers you can dial to quickly contact our security agents, firefighters, medical services and other emergency response arrangements have since been made available to members of the public.

“Do not hesitate to let us know how we can support you whenever needed. In the same vein, well-trained road traffic management officials have been stationed across our major urban roads to support road users and reduce congestion and other disruptions to the free flow of traffic, especially on some roads currently undergoing rehabilitation and reconstruction. We encourage you to give them all the necessary cooperation because they are working for the good of everyone,” the governor said.

‘Stay off drugs’

Mr Otti advised residents to avoid excessive alcohol intake and stay off drugs and dangerous substances while celebrating Christmas. He also advised against careless driving.

“The anniversary of the birth of Jesus Christ the Saviour is an opportunity to reflect on the love of God for humanity through the incarnation of His only begotten Son to lead us to the path of eternal redemption,” he said.

The governor thanked security agents, medical personnel, public utility officials, and those involved in emergency response services for sacrificing the time they ought to spend with their families to serve communities.

“To those who suffered various forms of setbacks in the course of the year and are currently in pain due to the loss of loved ones, those confined to a hospital bed and others who are unable to celebrate fully because of one of life’s many emergencies, may I extend to you our collective message of comfort and love this festive Season.

“As members of the larger human community, we share in your pain and pray for God’s peace and comfort in your heart today and always. We also remember, on this most memorable day, our brothers and sisters who have since returned to their Maker. We pray for the peaceful repose of their souls and fortitude to those they left behind,” he said.

