The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has imposed severe sanctions on Ikorodu City FC for a series of security breaches during their Match Day 17 fixture against Remo Stars over the weekend.

The club has been fined a total of N3 million and banned from hosting home fans for the next two matches.

The NPFL issued a summary jurisdiction notice outlining the specific violations, including failure to provide adequate security, allowing unauthorised access to restricted areas, and failing to ensure the proper conduct of their team and supporters.

A disturbing incident involved the assault of Remo Stars’ assistant coach, Sulaimon Kamil.

The NPFL has ordered Ikorodu City FC to identify and prosecute the individuals responsible for this attack within seven days.

The league’s swift action underscores its commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment at football matches.

Breakdown

The sanctions imposed on Ikorodu City FC include a fine of N1 million for failure to provide adequate security, N1 million for encroachment onto the field of play, and N1 million for failing to ensure the proper conduct of their team and supporters.

Ikorodu City FC has been given a 48-hour window to either accept the sanctions or request a hearing before a disciplinary panel.

The NPFL’s decision serves as a warning to all clubs that security breaches and violent incidents will not be tolerated.

Similar incidents

This incident is not an isolated one, as the NPFL board imposed sanctions on Plateau United and Bendel Insurance in November for security lapses and violent incidents during recent home games on Matchday 11.

Plateau United faced penalties for failing to ensure adequate security, which led to attacks on visiting team members and match officials.

The club was fined N4 million and faced deduction of three points and three goals.

They were also ordered to pay compensation to the injured match official and Rangers player Daniel Onyia.

Similarly, Bendel Insurance was charged with rule breaches following their Matchday 11 game against Kano Pillars.

The club faced a 3-point and 3-goal deduction and a total fine of N3.75 million for security failures and misconduct.

Their next three home games at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City were also held behind closed doors.

Many are happy with NPFL’s swift action in these cases as it demonstrates commitment to upholding the integrity and safety of the game.

