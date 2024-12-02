The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 15 produced thrilling encounters across various centres on Sunday.

The day’s proceedings saw six home wins and a draw, with a total of 17 goals scored in seven games.

This impressive display of attacking football was a significant improvement from the two games played the previous Saturday, which saw two home wins and four goals recorded.

Shooting Stars extend home dominance

Shooting Stars, also known as the Oluyole Warriors, defeated Abia Warriors 2-0 at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, securing their sixth consecutive home win.

The battle between the two Warriors was settled quickly, with the Oluyole Warriors triumphing through two first-half goals. Anthony Okachi scored from the spot in the 39th minute, and four minutes later, Joshua Akpan doubled the lead.

This latest victory has taken Shooting Stars to the sixth position on the league table as the push for continental football next season continues for the Oluyole Warriors.

Ikorodu City compound Akwa United woes

In Lagos, Ikorodu City maximised Akwa United’s precarious relegation situation, hammering the Promise Keepers 4-1 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The game ended in favour of the Oga Boys, extending their home goals tally to 18, the highest by any NPFL side this season.

Defender Tosin Oyedokun scored his debut goal for the club in the third minute. After a brief equaliser from Chijioke Alaekwe, Emmanuel Solomon restored the lead for Ikorodu City. AbdulMalik Olatunji and Ayomide Cole added to the tally in the second half, sealing the convincing win.

Rivers United edge Kano Pillars

Rivers United edged Kano Pillars 1-0 in Port Harcourt, courtesy of Aniekeme Okon’s 31st-minute goal. This narrow victory helped Rivers United maintain their top position in the league table.

Bayelsa United pick point in Maiduguri

Bayelsa United recorded their second clean sheet on the road this season, following a barren draw against El Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri.

This achievement marked the Seasiders’ first away clean sheet against El Kanemi Warriors.

Five-goal thriller in Owerri

Nasarawa United’s Anas Yusuf ended his five-game goal drought, scoring against Heartland of Owerri at the Dan Anyiam Stadium. However, his effort was overshadowed by Christian Mafoluku’s 92nd-minute winner, securing a 3-2 victory for Heartland. This late drama marked a thrilling conclusion to the match.

Table Shake-Up

Rivers United maintained their top position following Remo Stars’ 2-1 loss to Niger Tornadoes.

Ikorodu City leapfrogged Rangers into third place with 24 points. Sunshine Stars dropped to 17th position after losing to Katsina United, while Lobi Stars climbed to 18th following their win over 10-man Kwara United.

Akwa United and Nasarawa United, both suffering defeats, occupy the 19th and 20th positions, respectively, with 15 points each.

Full Results:

Ikorodu City 4-1 Akwa United

Shooting Stars 2-0 Abia Warriors

Rivers United 1-0 Kano Pillars

El Kanemi Warriors 0-0 Bayelsa United

Heartland 3-2 Nasarawa United

Katsina United 1-0 Sunshine Stars

Niger Tornadoes 2-1 Remo Stars

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

