The Deputy Chief Whip of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Mariam Aladi, has distributed items worth millions of naira to 1,200 constituents to improve their living conditions.

The beneficiaries, including young people, artisans, women, widows, and people with disabilities (PWDs), received cash, foodstuff, sewing machines, hair dryer machines, painting machines, printing machines, tailoring machines, deep freezers, clippers, power generating sets, and a cow, among others.

Speaking at the event, the wife of the state governor, Olufolake AbdulRazaq, represented by the Commissioner for Communications, Bola Olukoju, praised the lawmaker for helping her constituents and improving the state’s economy.

She advised the recipients to use the items well and urged other political officeholders in the state to emulate Mrs Aladi.

The lawmaker said she organised the programme to complement Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s social protection programmes, which she said were helping the youth, marketers, and the less privileged.

She said her office was paying the school fees of at least 1000 students from the constituency, among other supports for the people.

Mrs Aladi said the beneficiaries were selected from the 11 wards of the Ilorin South Local Government Area.

Programme aligns with party’s ideology – APC Chairman

The state chairman of the APC, Sunday Fagbemi, said Mrs Aladi loves the masses and is committed to the principles of the state’s ruling party.

“On behalf of the Governor, I commend Aladi for this. What you have done is huge. You did this for humanity, but never expect the reward from them but from your God. And I pray that God will reward you accordingly,” he said, enjoining the beneficiaries to use the items judiciously.

Dignitaries, including state lawmakers led by the Deputy Speaker, Ojo Olayiwola Oyebode, and traditional rulers witnessed the event.

The programme’s highlight was the symbolic presentation of gift items to some beneficiaries by Mrs AbdulRazaq’s representative and other important dignitaries.

