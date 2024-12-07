The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, has commended the Ogun Women Run, describing it as a vital platform for the empowerment and celebration of women in sports.

Just before flagging off the race on Saturday morning in Abeokuta, Mr Olopade emphasised that initiatives like this paved the way for talents to excel, citing icons, Mary Onyali, and Falilat Ogunkoya, as prime examples of how the nation can tap into potentials.

Mr Olopade called on Ogun and other States to continue beaming lights on talents who can shine on national and global stages, reiterating the NSC’s resolve to provide an enabling environment for women’s sports to thrive.

The NSC DG also praised the organisers of the race, Brussel Sports Management Limited for its consistency over the years in putting such a race together for women empowerment in sports.

“This race is a testament to the power of sports in uniting and empowering women. With platforms like this, we are certain more athletes will rise to carry Nigeria’s flag high in global competitions,” he remarked.

He further stated, “The Ogun Women Run is more than just a race—it is a movement. It signifies a commitment to ensuring that no woman is left behind in the journey to achieving greatness in sports. The NSC will continue to work closely with initiatives like this to unlock the full potential of our female athletes.”

The 5KM road race, designed for women aged 25 to 60, reflects a commitment to fostering female participation in sports.

Beginning at Sapon and finishing at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Kuto, Abeokuta, the event highlighted Nigeria’s large talent pool of budding champions and the promises of the future.

Aderonke Alabi won the race with a cash prize of N500,000 while Affigbo Esther finished second with a cash prize of N300,000. Third placed Olude Kehinde got a cash prize of N200,000.

The Director General of the NSC in his magnanimity splashed Dollars on some of the outstanding athletes while the former President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, Solomon Ogba also donated N1m to the outstanding athletes.

