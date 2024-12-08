The Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 16 produced exciting results over the weekend, with Remo Stars reclaiming the top spot after a 2-0 win over El Kanemi Warriors.
Across the eight matches played, there was only one away win, with seven home wins and a total of 15 goals scored.
Remo back on top
Remo Stars’ victory over El Kanemi Warriors at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne on Sunday propelled them back to the top of the table.
The hosts broke the deadlock in the 31st minute through Peter Onuoha, who received a pass from Kolawole Oladipo.
Adebiyi Obassa, the El Kanemi goalkeeper, made several crucial saves to keep his team in the game.
However, Franck Mawuena doubled Remo Stars’ lead just before halftime with a header from Ibrahim Abubakar’s cross.
Mawuena had an opportunity to score his second goal in the 64th minute, but his shot went wide.
Obassa made a last-minute save to deny El Kanemi a consolation goal.
With the three points secured on Sunday, the Sky Blue Stars are tied on 29 points with Rivers United but they have a superior goal difference.
Other results
Rangers International secured a slim 1-0 win over Rivers United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, courtesy of Collins Ugwueze’s 16th-minute strike.
The victory keeps Rangers in third position with 27 points from 16 matches.
At the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa, Bayelsa United ended Ikorodu City’s six-game unbeaten run with a 1-0 win.
Plateau United also recorded a slim 3-2 win over Heartland of Owerri at the New Jos Stadium.
Sunday Anthony scored a brace, including the equaliser in the 69th minute, while Mafeng Pam scored the winner in the 90th minute for the Peace Boys.
Abia Warriors defeated Niger Tornadoes 2-1 in Umuahia, rounding off the matchday 16 results.
