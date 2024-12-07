After a brief break, NPFL matchday 16 resumes this weekend, and this round of fixtures features two significant derbies from the northern and southern regions, alongside a high-stakes clash in Port Harcourt and an opportunity for El Kanemi Warriors to bounce back in Ikenne.

The season so far

The Oriental Derby ended in yet another stalemate between Rangers and Enyimba. Lobi Stars ended a three-game winless streak with a narrow victory over Kwara United, while Bayelsa United kept their first-ever clean sheet in a goalless draw against El Kanemi Warriors.

Shooting Stars, Remo Stars, Rivers United, and Ikorodu City have all recorded six home wins this season, but Rivers United leads with the most away points (10). Anas Yusuf continues to lead the goal-scoring charts with 10 goals, as the season tally reaches 291 goals in 148 games.

Fixtures to watch

Southwest derby in Ijebu-Ode: Ogunbote’s homecoming

Gbenga Ogunbote’s Shooting Stars have struggled on the road this season, earning just one point and conceding 11 goals. The Oluyole Warriors face Sunshine Stars in a highly anticipated derby in Ijebu-Ode. Sunshine Stars have been solid at their adopted home, collecting 14 points from four wins, two draws, and a loss. The last time these two teams shared the spoils in Ijebu-Ode was 2022. Ogunbote will be keen to reverse his fortunes in this critical encounter.

Showdown in Enugu: Rangers host Rivers United

Rangers host Rivers United in what promises to be a thrilling encounter at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium (Cathedral). Rangers are unbeaten in their last eight games, albeit with five draws, while Rivers United have been strong on the road, drawing their last two away matches. Finidi George’s side will try to end Rangers’ dominance at home, where they’ve maintained a perfect record since returning to the Cathedral.

Kano Derby

Kano Pillars welcome Katsina United to the Sani Abacha Stadium for a fierce northern derby. Neither side has been able to secure road victories in their last 12 meetings, so this rivalry promises a dramatic showdown. Kano Pillars have excelled away from home this season, while Katsina have struggled, earning just two points on the road.

El Kanemi Warriors seek ignition in Ikenne

El Kanemi Warriors aim to recover their form after recent struggles, including a shocking robbery incident that may have affected their performance. They face Remo Stars in Ikenne, a team also seeking redemption after a loss to Niger Tornadoes. With both teams desperate for points, this matchup will be fiercely contested.

Matchday 16 of the NPFL is set to deliver thrilling action with crucial games that could reshape the league standings. As teams battle for vital points, local derbies and high-stakes encounters will be the focus. Rivers United holds the top spot with 29 points, followed closely by Remo Stars (26 points) and Ikorodu City (24 points), who edged out Rangers on goal difference. This weekend’s results could significantly impact the title race as the season progresses.

The battle to avoid relegation is also heating up, with only a narrow five-point gap separating 9th-placed Kwara United (20 points) and 20th-placed Nasarawa United. This tight race means every match is crucial for the teams at the bottom of the table as they fight to secure their place in the league next season.

Fixtures

Saturday

Nasarawa United vs. Lobi Stars

Sunshine Stars vs. Shooting Stars

Sunday

Plateau United vs. Heartland

Bayelsa United vs. Ikorodu City

Enugu Rangers vs. Rivers United

Abia Warriors vs. Niger Tornadoes

Kano Pillars vs. Katsina United

Remo Stars vs. El Kanemi Warriors

Monday

Akwa United vs. Bendel Insurance

