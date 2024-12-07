After a brief break, NPFL matchday 16 resumes this weekend, and this round of fixtures features two significant derbies from the northern and southern regions, alongside a high-stakes clash in Port Harcourt and an opportunity for El Kanemi Warriors to bounce back in Ikenne.
The season so far
The Oriental Derby ended in yet another stalemate between Rangers and Enyimba. Lobi Stars ended a three-game winless streak with a narrow victory over Kwara United, while Bayelsa United kept their first-ever clean sheet in a goalless draw against El Kanemi Warriors.
Shooting Stars, Remo Stars, Rivers United, and Ikorodu City have all recorded six home wins this season, but Rivers United leads with the most away points (10). Anas Yusuf continues to lead the goal-scoring charts with 10 goals, as the season tally reaches 291 goals in 148 games.
Fixtures to watch
Southwest derby in Ijebu-Ode: Ogunbote’s homecoming
Gbenga Ogunbote’s Shooting Stars have struggled on the road this season, earning just one point and conceding 11 goals. The Oluyole Warriors face Sunshine Stars in a highly anticipated derby in Ijebu-Ode. Sunshine Stars have been solid at their adopted home, collecting 14 points from four wins, two draws, and a loss. The last time these two teams shared the spoils in Ijebu-Ode was 2022. Ogunbote will be keen to reverse his fortunes in this critical encounter.
|
Showdown in Enugu: Rangers host Rivers United
Rangers host Rivers United in what promises to be a thrilling encounter at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium (Cathedral). Rangers are unbeaten in their last eight games, albeit with five draws, while Rivers United have been strong on the road, drawing their last two away matches. Finidi George’s side will try to end Rangers’ dominance at home, where they’ve maintained a perfect record since returning to the Cathedral.
Kano Derby
Kano Pillars welcome Katsina United to the Sani Abacha Stadium for a fierce northern derby. Neither side has been able to secure road victories in their last 12 meetings, so this rivalry promises a dramatic showdown. Kano Pillars have excelled away from home this season, while Katsina have struggled, earning just two points on the road.
El Kanemi Warriors seek ignition in Ikenne
El Kanemi Warriors aim to recover their form after recent struggles, including a shocking robbery incident that may have affected their performance. They face Remo Stars in Ikenne, a team also seeking redemption after a loss to Niger Tornadoes. With both teams desperate for points, this matchup will be fiercely contested.
READ ALSO: Africa Cup: Nigeria lose by 5 wickets to Uganda after DLS
Matchday 16 of the NPFL is set to deliver thrilling action with crucial games that could reshape the league standings. As teams battle for vital points, local derbies and high-stakes encounters will be the focus. Rivers United holds the top spot with 29 points, followed closely by Remo Stars (26 points) and Ikorodu City (24 points), who edged out Rangers on goal difference. This weekend’s results could significantly impact the title race as the season progresses.
The battle to avoid relegation is also heating up, with only a narrow five-point gap separating 9th-placed Kwara United (20 points) and 20th-placed Nasarawa United. This tight race means every match is crucial for the teams at the bottom of the table as they fight to secure their place in the league next season.
Fixtures
Saturday
Nasarawa United vs. Lobi Stars
Sunshine Stars vs. Shooting Stars
Sunday
Plateau United vs. Heartland
Bayelsa United vs. Ikorodu City
Enugu Rangers vs. Rivers United
Abia Warriors vs. Niger Tornadoes
Kano Pillars vs. Katsina United
Remo Stars vs. El Kanemi Warriors
Monday
Akwa United vs. Bendel Insurance
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999