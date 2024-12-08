If God will have such a beautiful, magnificent and grandiose plan for the most insignificant of seeds, what do you expect him to think about you? Don’t tell me you are insignificant. Don’t tell me you are a nonentity. Don’t tell me of your triviality. Don’t tell me you are inconsequential. Don’t tell me you are irrelevant. Don’t tell me you are meagre. Don’t tell me you are worthless. Don’t tell me you are rather minute. Don’t tell me you are none essential.

“Another parable He put forth to them, saying: “The kingdom of heaven is like a mustard seed, which a man took and sowed in his field, which indeed is the least of all the seeds; but when it is grown it is greater than the herbs and becomes a tree, so that the birds of the air come and nest in its branches.” ― Matt.13:31-32

The idea that Jesus Christ is trying to communicate through this passage to us his admirers, and all who wish to learn at his feet, is that God desires to use every believer to spread his kingdom everywhere in a grand manner. Note the word ‘desire’ in my statement above.

Friends, if you are a believer, you are not supposed to begin to convince God to use you. It is too late! He already desires to use you. More so, he so much desires to use you that he isn’t thinking of using you just anyhow or somehow. His desire to use you is to use you in the best possible fashion. He desires to use you to the best of your capacity, to the best of your ability, and to the best of your potentials.

“If a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets even as Michael Angelo painted, or Beethoven composed music or Shakespeare wrote poetry. He should sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will pause to say, ‘Here lived a great street sweeper who did his job well.’” ― Martin Luther King Jr.

God’s desire is to use you in a grand manner. What about if I am just a street sweeper? If you are a street sweeper, he wants you to sweep that street in a grand manner. But I am just a cook. If you are only a cook, he wants you to be the best cook possible in town. But I am just a gardener. If you are a gardener, he wants to use you in that calling in a grand manner. He wants you to be a gardener with some innovations. A gardener with some originality. A gardener with some peculiarity. A gardener with some discoveries. A gardener in a grandiose manner.

“Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.” ― Brian Littrell

Sometimes we think only the movie star personalities, the five-star preachers and the likes, could be used in a grand manner. But no! No, my friend!! Could you be smaller than the mustard seed? Could you imagine yourself being smaller than the mustard seed? It doesn’t get any smaller than the mustard seed. Yet, even for the minutest of seeds, God had a grandiose plan. For the most insignificant of creation, God has a big plan!

“If that is how God clothes the grass of the field, which is here today and tomorrow is thrown into the fire, will he not much more clothe you, you of little faith?” ― Matt. 6:30

If God, despite all the other big creations, will think not just of the rather small things like the bird, or the lily, but if he would go out of his way, to have such a magnificent plan for a seed, tell me what he is thinking about you. Meanwhile, bear in mind there are much bigger seeds around. The Bible tells us that the mustard seed is the smallest of all seeds. Yet, even for the smallest, he had a plan, not just a plan, but a beautiful plan. BRETHREN, WHEN YOU ARE A MUSTARD SEED – YOU WIN!

“You are of God, little children, and have overcome them, because He who is in you is greater than he who is in the world.” – 1 Jn. 4:4

Now let me ask you, even if you view yourself as the most insignificant, the smallest, the most nonessential, just as with the mustard seed, will it be easier for you now to know that you are not counted out? Could it be that his plans for your life are just as equally beautiful as those that he has for the mustard seed?

If you ask, my thought would be that his plans for you are much greater, much more immense, much more enormous, much more extensive, much more stupendous, much more extravagant, much more tremendous, much vaster, much more pronounced, much more expansive, than for any seed whatsoever.

Take a good look at yourself and begin to evaluate yourself the way God sees you. Take a good look and feel something good about yourself. Take a good look and admire yourself. Take a good look and rejoice about yourself. Take a good look and reassess yourself. Take a good look and value the grace and beauty of God upon you. Take a good look and rejoice that you are beautifully made. Take a good look and give God praise that you belong to a wonderful creator.

“I am not a little bit of many things; but I am the sufficient representation of many things. I am not an incompletion of all these races; but I am a masterpiece of the prolific. I am an entirety, I am not a lack of anything; rather I am a whole of many things. God did not see it needful to make me generic. He thinks I am better than that.” ― C. JoyBell C.

