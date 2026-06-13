President Bola Tinubu has indicated that terrorists who kidnapped ex-military spokesperson Rabe Abubakar demanded the release of their arrested colleagues as a condition to free the retired army general.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Abubakar died on Saturday while in the custody of the terrorists who kidnapped him on 30 May in Katsina.

According to a statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, the president vowed not to give in to the demand of the terrorists.

“While the terrorists have done their worst, the president wants them to know that the government will never bow to their demand to release their members held by our security agencies,” Mr Onanuga wrote.

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The spokesperson also confirmed that Mr Abubakar’s wife, who was kidnapped with him, is still in the custody of the terrorists. He said President Tinubu expressed shock and sadness over Mr Abubakar’s death.

Read the full statement by Mr Onanuga below.

PRESIDENT TINUBU EXPRESSES SADNESS OVER THE DEATH OF RETIRED MAJOR-GENERAL ABUBAKAR, CONDOLES WITH THE FAMILY

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed shock over the death of retired Major-General Rabe Abubakar while in the custody of terrorists in Katsina State.

Mr Abubakar, after a distinguished career in the military, retired a few years ago. He was on his way to his hometown when the hoodlums captured him

The president commiserated with his family, especially his wife, who is still being held against her will by the captors.

He also extended his condolences to the Katsina State government and the armed forces.

While the terrorists have done their worst, the president wants them to know that the government will never bow to their demand to release their members held by our security agencies.

As I said on June 12: “Bandits, kidnappers, and sponsors of terror should now surrender or face the full force of the Nigerian State. These windows of surrender will not remain open forever. And no mercy will be shown to those who trade in the blood of Nigerians.

“As Nigerians, we must stand united and be assured that the enemies of our nation shall soon be history. We will triumph over terror and continue to build a more prosperous nation.

“General Abubakar’s death should further serve as a defining moment in our battle against terrorists and insurgents, never to negotiate with them on any terms, but to continue to treat them as the greatest enemies of our dear nation, who should never be spared.”

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President,

(Information & Strategy)

June 13, 2024