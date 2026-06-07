The Nigeria Police Force on Saturday provided fresh details of the operation that led to the rescue of relatives of former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, three days after they were abducted in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Okon Placid, the police said Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, were rescued unharmed during a coordinated operation carried out by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department’s Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT).

The victims, who are relatives of Mr Adelabu, were abducted on 3 June while Mrs Adegoke was driving her children to school in Ibadan.

The police said the rescue operation was conducted at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, following days of intelligence gathering, surveillance and tactical operations aimed at tracking the kidnappers.

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“The rescue was achieved through sustained intelligence gathering, surveillance, and tactical operations. These efforts enabled investigators to track the kidnappers’ movements, resulting in a confrontation with FID-IRT operatives,” the statement said.

According to the police, two suspected kidnappers were fatally wounded during the confrontation, while two rifles were recovered from the suspects.

The force said the victims were rescued unharmed and have been placed in safe custody, where they are receiving medical attention and other support services.

Police hunt for fleeing suspects

The police also disclosed that efforts are underway to apprehend other members of the kidnapping syndicate who escaped during the operation.

“Preliminary intelligence indicates that some suspects escaped with gunshot injuries. Operations are ongoing to track, arrest, and bring all involved to justice,” the statement added.

The Inspector-General of Police commended the operatives involved in the operation, describing their actions as courageous and professional.

He said the officers’ resilience and commitment were instrumental in securing the victims’ safe release.

Background

The abduction attracted widespread attention after it emerged that the victims were relatives of Mr Adelabu, a former Minister of Power and governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State.

Mrs Adegoke and her twin sons were kidnapped at about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday while travelling to school in Ibadan.

Their rescue came three days later, ending an operation that involved intelligence-led tracking of the kidnappers by federal security operatives.

The police thanked members of the public for their cooperation during the operation and reiterated their commitment to combating kidnapping and other violent crimes across the country.

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT BY THE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE.

PRESS RELEASE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE CONFIRMS SAFE RESCUE OF ABDUCTED WOMAN AND HER TWIN SONS

The Nigeria Police Force announces the successful rescue of Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, who were abducted on June 3, 2026, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The hostages were rescued during a coordinated operation by the Force Intelligence Department Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) in Ibadan at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Mrs. Adegoke and her children were abducted while she was driving them to school at about 7:30 a.m. on June 3, 2026. The rescue was achieved through sustained intelligence gathering, surveillance, and tactical operations. These efforts enabled investigators to track the kidnappers’ movements, resulting in a confrontation with FID-IRT operatives.

During the confrontation, two suspected kidnappers were fatally wounded and two rifles were recovered. The victims were rescued unharmed and are now in safe custody, receiving medical care and support.

The Inspector-General of Police commends the courage, professionalism, and effectiveness of the FID-IRT operatives and all officers involved. Their resilience and commitment were instrumental in the safe rescue of the hostages.

Security operatives have intensified efforts in the area to apprehend fleeing members of the kidnapping syndicate. Preliminary intelligence indicates that some suspects escaped with gunshot injuries. Operations are ongoing to track, arrest, and bring all involved to justice.

The Nigeria Police Force appreciates the public’s support, cooperation, and patience during the operation. We remain committed to combating violent crime, protecting lives and property, and ensuring the safety of all citizens.

DCP ANTHONY OKON PLACID, psc (+), mnipr, mni Force Public Relations Officer Force Headquarters, Abuja 6th June,2026