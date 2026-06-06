The Police Command in Oyo State has confirmed the successful rescue of Adebayo Adelabu’s sister, Busayo Adelabu-John Paul, and her two sons on Saturday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Oyo State Command, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the successful rescue operation in a terse statement made available to journalists on Saturday night.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mrs Adelabu-John Paul, a younger sister to the immediate past Minister of Power, and her twin sons were abducted at Elewura area of Challenge in Ibadan in the early hours of 3 June, while she was conveying the children to school.

Armed gunmen intercepted her at Elewura area of Challenge in Ibadan and forcefully took her away with the twins.

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Following the abduction, Mr Adelabu’s family confirmed the incident in a statement issued by his media aide, Femi Awogboro, describing the development as distressing and appealing for public support and prayers.

Channels Television reported that police sources said the victims were rescued alive during an operation conducted at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. According to the sources, two suspected kidnappers were killed during a gun fire exchange with police operatives, while two firearms were recovered from the criminal gang.

Sources familiar with the operation said sustained intelligence gathering and tactical pressure mounted on the kidnappers forced a confrontation with security operatives, leading to the successful rescue of the victims.

The abduction sent shockwaves through the family and the wider political community in Oyo State, given Mr Adelabu’s prominence as a former minister and All Progressives Congress governorship hopeful, drawinf reactions from political leaders, including Governor Seyi Makinde.

On Friday, Governor Makinde visited Mr Adelabu and assured him that security agencies were intensifying efforts to rescue the abductees.

“Yesterday, we visited my brother, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, to commiserate with him over the kidnapping of his younger sister and her children,” the governor wrote on his X account.

“I assured him that the security agencies are working towards their safe return, and we discussed some of the measures our administration is putting in place to further strengthen our security architecture in Oyo State.”

Abducted Oyo schoolchildren remain in captivity

The successful rescue of Mr Adelabu’s sister family comes amid heightened concerns over insecurity in Oyo State following the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.

About 39 pupils and seven teachers were abducted during attacks on schools in the area on 15 May, sparking outrage among residents, education stakeholders and civil society groups.

As of Saturday, many of the victims had spent about 22 days in captivity, despite ongoing rescue efforts by security agencies.

The Oyo State House of Assembly has rejected calls for negotiations with the abductors, insisting that the government should focus on rescue operations and law enforcement efforts rather than engage criminal groups.