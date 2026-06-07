The Federal Government has announced plans to install Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras along the Mararaba-Keffi Road, to enhance highway security and real-time monitoring of road activities.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, made this known on Saturday during an inspection of the Mararaba-Keffi road project.

Mr Umahi said the initiative was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to integrate technology into road infrastructure and strengthen security along major transportation corridors.

According to the minister, the Mararaba-Keffi Road project will serve as a model for future highway security programmes across the country.

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“This project is going to be a pilot project as directed by the President.

“He wants all our routes to have CCTV, and so, we have embedded a CCTV programme in this project.

“We want to build an observation section where we will do our CCTV, just like the second Niger Bridge.

“We are reviving the highway security and safety, which is a department in the police section,” he said.

Mr Umahi explained that the project would include solar-powered lighting, surveillance infrastructure and observation facilities that would enable security agencies to monitor road activities in real time.

The minister disclosed that the federal government was working with the Nigeria Police Force to revive the Highway Patrol and Safety Unit.

He added that CCTV systems and rapid-response mechanisms would help combat insecurity and improve emergency response on highways.

“When we install CCTV and solar lights on our roads, security personnel will be able to monitor activities remotely, and response time to incidents will be significantly reduced,” he said.

Mr Umahi also used the occasion to commend the indigenous construction company, JRB Construction Limited, for its performance on the Mararaba-Keffi road project, describing the company as one of Nigeria’s most reliable local contractors.

He revealed that JRB was handling approximately 40 kilometres of the road and had already completed about 21 kilometres of binder course within eight months despite funding challenges.

“I have consistently maintained that JRB is one of the best indigenous contractors in the country because of the quality of its work.

“The equipment it possesses and its commitment to partnering with the federal government have stood the company out,” the minister stated.

According to him, the contractor mobilised to the site and commenced work before receiving payment, helping to prevent further delays on the project.

Mr Umahi warned that the government would soon begin reviewing the performance of contractors handling federal road projects, regardless of whether they were indigenous or foreign firms.

He said contractors who failed to invest resources, mobilise equipment and demonstrate commitment to project delivery would no longer be tolerated.

“We are going to identify those contractors who are genuine partners in progress and those who simply wait for mobilisation funds before doing any work,” he said.

Mr Umahi also ordered repairs to damaged sections of the existing pavement to ease traffic congestion and improve road conditions for motorists, pending the completion of the reconstruction work.

“We must address the potholes and failed sections first because they affect the daily lives of road users.

“Reducing travel delays and improving safety is just as important as constructing new roads,” he said.

The minister expressed concern about the removal and disposal of milled asphalt materials from project sites, insisting that they should be recycled and reused in road construction.

Mr Umahi also issued a strong warning to officials of the Ministry of Works, saying directors and project supervisors would be held accountable for failure to implement approved directives.

He stressed that public officials must take responsibility for project delivery and ensure that the federal government’s infrastructure agenda achieves its intended objectives.

“The President has provided the support and resources required for us to succeed.

“Every official must play his or her role because nation-building is the responsibility of all of us,” he said.

(NAN)