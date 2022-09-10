The Catechist of St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Jonathan Awolo, has said that the church committee on welfare bought caskets for the dead victims of the 5 June terror attack.

Mr Awolo, who escaped unhurt during the shooting, told PREMIUM TIMES that the church also distributed money to the victims and their families.

“We distributed N33,000 for each person and the corpse (casket) of those that are dead. It was the church that bought it. The church paid for the mortuary and also gave families of the deceased victims 250,000 each,” Mr Awolo said.

At least 40 people were killed when gunmen stormed the church in Ondo State on 5 June, in the middle of a Sunday Mass, and opened fire on the congregation. The terrorists also detonated explosives as the worshippers scampered for safety.

Police said the gunmen got to the church at about 11.30 a.m.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants approached the church during the service, started shooting from outside the church while others numbering about four shot directly into the church,” the police said in a statement.

While many of the injured victims were taken to the Federal Medical Centre and St. Louis Hospital, both in Owo for treatment, the dead bodies were deposited at different morgues in the state before they were buried.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who visited the scene of the attack, directed that flags be flown at half-mast in the state for seven days.

Mr Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, also announced the opening of a bank account to receive donations from individuals and corporate bodies interested in assisting the victims and their families.

The governor assured that survivors of the attack would be given adequate medical attention.

Some of those who donated to support the victims included the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, who gave N75 million – N50 million to the victims and N25 million to the church – to support the victims and the church.

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum also donated N50 million as support through its Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also visited the church but did not announce a financial donation.

Church committee

Mr Awolo said a church committee, set up after the attack, was responsible for the disbursement to the victims and almost 120 people received food, clothes, baskets, and soaps.

“The injured victims later got another N20,000 each and we are still going to distribute more when we receive from the government,” he said.

“I do not know the source of those monies we have shared , it is the committee that will tell you where the money is coming from.

“The money were just paid in the bank, they collected the money and distributed it to the people. Some people are rushed from the Federal Medical Centre to another place and their drugs, the church paid for those things.”

A member of the committee told PREMIUM TIMES that the funds distributed to the survivors and the deceased families were donations from philanthropists and non-governmental organisations.

“We distributed everything we got to the victims, none of them can say they didn’t get it. The list of what we got is recorded and everything was received by the families accordingly,” said the member who requested not to be named because no authorisation was given to speak on the matter.

The committee members said the church also paid for medical treatment at the hospitals as well as for drugs at the pharmacies.

‘I did not see any money’

“I did not see any money physically and I did not receive any money,” the member, whose child was also a victim of the attack, told this newspaper in August.

“She was discharged last week, she came to the hospital for a medical checkup yesterday. Whenever I want, if I go to the pharmacy they will give me (drugs). I have not paid a dime personally for her treatment since the incident.

“Any of the victims that claimed of paying for medical treatment means that they did not inform the church committee. I am a member of the committee and we have been attending to all the victims at the hospital. Anybody that reports that a particular thing is not available, we will call on the church authority and the church will get it and we’ll distribute it.”

Government donation

On 6th September, the Ondo State government donated cash and about 120 bags of cassava flour to the victims and their families.

In August, Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Akeredolu, told PREMIUM TIMES that the process of compiling the names of the victims took a long time because the government had never experienced such an incident.

“As I speak to you they have identified phone numbers, emails and addresses,” Mr Olatunde said at the time.

“The purpose of identifying their names is to make sure that what is given to them is given to the right people. We have seen a situation where people come and say that they are the uncle of the deceased, so many distant families are coming to receive money on behalf of a dead person.”