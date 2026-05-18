President Bola Tinubu has condemned as barbaric the reported killing of one of the abducted teachers from the Esiele community in Oyo State, while the rescue operation is underway.

Bandits invaded the Esiele community in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State last Friday. They abducted staff, students, and pupils of Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School and L.A. Primary School.

Security operatives are working around the clock to rescue the victims and apprehend the bandits and their collaborators within the community.

President Tinubu sympathised with Governor Seyi Makinde, the government, and the people of Oyo State for the unfortunate incident and assured them that the federal government will collaborate with the state government to rescue the victims.

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“I am saddened by the reported killing of one of the teachers kidnapped by the gunmen who invaded the community. I sympathise with Governor Seyi Makinde and commend the steps he has taken on the matter. I sympathise with the families of the kidnapped victims.

“The Federal Government is working with the Oyo State government to rescue all the victims. I commend the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioners of Police in Oyo and Kwara States for their quick intervention and the deployment of a tactical and the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) team to rescue the victims.

“The IGP, following my instructions, is personally leading the tech-driven operation. We expect a breakthrough soon. The bandits and all their local collaborators will be fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Cases of kidnapping further make imperative the establishment of state police to man some of our underserved areas. The National Assembly should accelerate the enactment of the law creating state police”, the President said.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

May 18, 2026