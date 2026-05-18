Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has argued that the judiciary remains indispensable guardians of constitutional order, protectors of civil liberties, defenders of due process, and custodians of societal equilibrium.

Governor Uba Sani, who made the remarks on Monday at the commissioning of the Justice Muhammadu Bello Bar Centre in Kaduna, noted that during periods of uncertainty and national strain, “it is often to the judiciary that citizens turn for reassurance that justice, fairness, and reason shall ultimately prevail.”

He added that “the independence, integrity, and institutional strength of the justice sector must never be compromised.”

“As a government, we fully recognise the pivotal role of the judiciary and the legal profession in sustaining democratic stability, advancing peaceful coexistence, protecting rights, resolving disputes, and deepening public confidence in governance.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“Our administration therefore remains committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen judicial infrastructure, enhance institutional capacity, improve access to justice, and promote professional excellence within the legal ecosystem,” he said.

According to him, “no society can attain sustainable development where the rule of law is weak, where institutions are fragile, or where justice is inaccessible to the ordinary citizen.”

He described the theme of this year’s Law Week, “ACTIVATE! Empowering Lawyers in the Digital Age,” as timely and profoundly significant.

“The world is undergoing a fundamental transformation driven by technology, artificial intelligence, digital communication, and rapidly evolving systems of knowledge production.

“These changes are redefining economies, governance structures, commercial transactions, evidentiary standards, privacy rights, and even the nature of legal practice itself,” he stressed.

Governor Sani maintained that the legal profession must not merely react to technological transformations but proactively shape them.

“Lawyers of this generation must cultivate technological literacy alongside legal scholarship. They must embrace innovation while preserving the ethical foundations of the profession.

“They must remain intellectually agile, globally aware, and uncompromising in their fidelity to justice and professional responsibility.

“In an era increasingly defined by speed, information overload, and digital disruption, the virtues of integrity, discipline, rigorous reasoning, civility, and ethical restraint have become even more essential,” he stated.

Speaking at the event, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, described the commissioning of the Justice Mohammed Bello Bar Centre and the opening of the NBA Kaduna Branch Law Week 2026 as symbolic of the enduring strength, resilience, and progressive vision of the legal profession in Nigeria.

Mr Fagbemi commended Governor Sani for his commitment to the advancement of justice, institutional development, and the rule of law in Kaduna State, particularly his support for the completion of the Bar Centre project.

He also paid tribute to the late Justice Mohammed Bello, former Chief Justice of Nigeria, describing him as “an icon of judicial integrity, intellectual distinction, and statesmanship whose contributions to Nigerian jurisprudence remain indelible.”

According to him, the Bar Centre should serve not just as an administrative facility but as “the intellectual heartbeat of the legal community” and a hub for continuing legal education, policy discourse, innovation, professional collaboration, and access to justice initiatives.

Fagbemi further stressed the need for collaboration among the Bar, the Bench, and the Executive in the national interest while respecting the constitutional independence of each institution.

“Such collaboration does not diminish the role or authority of any arm of government or institution. Rather, it strengthens governance, deepens democracy, and enhances justice delivery,” he added.

Also speaking, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Afam Osigwe commended the Kaduna Branch for successfully completing the Bar Centre project and acknowledged the contributions of past administrations and the Kaduna State Government toward its realization.

Mr Osigwe urged NBA branches across the country to invest in infrastructure that would not only provide meeting spaces for lawyers but also generate revenue for their branches.

“I want to use this opportunity to remind the various branches of the NBA that it is very important not only for the branches to increase their income but to utilise it in putting in place structures like this,” he said.

The NBA President emphasized that cooperation between the Bar and government should not be misconstrued as compromising the independence of the legal profession.

“The fact that we may sometimes agree with governments wherever we may find ourselves does not mean there’s a limit between them.

“We may disagree or offer constructive criticisms. We are committed to building a better society where the rule of law is upheld,” he stated.