The US and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire during which there would be a halt in attacks on Iran by the US, and Iran would allow the passage of all ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran also agreed to halt all retaliatory attacks if the US and Israel stop their attacks.

The ceasefire, mediated by Pakistan, was confirmed by both US President Donald Trump and Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, who has been mediating the indirect communication between the parties, also indicated that Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah would also cease hostilities for two weeks.

The parties “have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY,” Mr Sharif wrote on X.

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In his social media post on the ceasefire, Mr Trump said the US would “hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran.”

The American leader had vowed to destroy Iranian “civilisation” and target civilian infrastructure on Tuesday night if Iran did not reopen the Strait. That threat had been condemned by global leaders including Pope Leo, the head of the Catholic Church, and UN agencies.

Mr Trump also indicated that the US was considering a 10-point peace plan that Iran sent through Pakistan after Iran rejected a fifteen-point peace plan proposed by the US.

“We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate,” he wrote, indicating that the two sides could come to a long-term agreement within the two weeks ceasefire.

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate.

“Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.,” the American leader wrote on Truth Social.

Commenting on the ceasefire, Mr Araghchi wrote on X that passage through the Strait would be allowed for the next two weeks in coordination with the Iranian military.

“If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations,” the Iranian minister wrote on behalf of the country’s Supreme National Security Council.

The Strait, a water body through which about 20 per cent of the world’s oil passes, has been virtually impassable for ships since the US and Israel commenced their attack on Iran on 28 February.

Iran has damaged some ships that tried to pass without its permission and also allowed a few ships to pass under its conditions. This has led to a global increase in the prices of crude oil and petroleum products.

With the ceasefire now in place, hundreds of ships stranded will be allowed to pass through, which may ease the global oil crisis.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide updates on the development in subsequent reports.